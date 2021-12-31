‘The Rock’ accuses Vin Diesel of manipulative and rejects return to ‘Fast & Furious’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson considered it inappropriate for Vin Diesel, his former co-star in the “Fast & Furious” films, to publicly request him to return to the franchise.

Johnson and Diesel acted as Hobbs and Toretto, respectively, in four films in the series. However, they had tensions on the filming set of the eighth film. The ninth installment, released this year, does not include the Hobbs character.

Even so, on November 7 Diesel asked “The Rock” in an Instagram message to join the tenth and final installment, which will be divided into two parts.

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. Not a single holiday goes by without you and them sending each other good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits you. Some years ago I told you that I was going to keep the promise I made to Pablo (Paul Walker). I swore that we were going to get together and make the best (film of) Rapids … in this closing ceremony! ”, He said.

“I say it with love … but you must be. Do not leave the franchise alone, you have a very important role to play. No one else can play Hobbs, “he continued.

In a new interview with CNN, Johnson accused his former colleague of deliberately acting against his will. “Last June, when Vin and I contacted each other, not on social media, I told him directly and privately that I was not going to return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and that I would always want the franchise to be successful, but that there was no way I would return, “he said.

The former WWE wrestler also objected to Diesel mentioning in his text his sons and Paul Walker, their co-star in the franchise, who died in a 2013 car accident.

“His most recent public message is an example of his manipulation. Let them out of this. We had talked about this issue for months and came to a clear understanding. My purpose has always been to finish my incredible journey through this franchise with gratitude and grace, ”he added.