The revelations of an ex of Ben Affleck – Para Ti Magazine

In a recent interview, the actor’s ex-girlfriend -Katie Cherry- said how was your first date with him and about the strange conversation that they kept on Jennifer Lopez’s body (current couple of Affleck) Y gave details of the actor’s link with his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner.

On the romance of Ben with JLo, Cherry he thought what they do “A very good couple”. In statements to the magazine InTouch, the ex of the American actor affirmed: “They are in the same moments of their lives. He and JLo have children. Ben likes to be with the family. Is looking for something deep, and obviously he feels very connected to her. “

And she said that when she felt comfortable enough with the ex Jennifer garner, consulted him about a particular aspect of the body of Jennifer Lopez, and he did not hesitate to answer her. “When he and I were together, I asked him: ‘What is JLo’s butt like? ‘ I had to ask him. She is an icon. It’s incredible “and he replied: ‘phenomenal'”, he remembered. “That is, literally, the only time he talked about herKatie added.

During the interview, Cherry also gave details of how she met Ben. “We met on the Raya app. We talk on FaceTime for four months before we met. It wasn’t every day, but it was from time to time ”, he revealed.

On the other hand, he said that she never told him that she loved him since she was not sorry and did not want to lie to him. Nonetheless, he decided to leave Buffalo and move into the actor’s mansion in Pacific Palisades. “Most of the time we ate delicious food and watched movies. He did jokes all the time, so it was impossible to be able to watch a movie. It is fun”, he remembered.

Katie also liked that she was not behaving like a celebrity: “She is a very homey person. What he likes to do the most is being at home, watching movies, ask your chef to cook something. It’s so normal and down to earth ”.

Katie also witnessed one of the actor’s most difficult moments. In October 2019, Affleck started drinking again and was seen in very bad shape during a party in Los Angeles. The actor he had just celebrated a year of sobriety.

She was at that party with him and saw the actor taking that first drink that was later followed by many more. Affleck ended up completely drunk. The place TMZ published the video of the actor drunk and unable to stand after the evening in West Hollywood. After the party, Affleck went with Katie to a casino and was seen at a poker table. Eyewitnesses indicated that the actor almost fell off the chair because of his drunken state.

The next day and after realizing that the video had gone viral, Ben I was very worried about his children and I only thought about them, he pointed Cherry. “The first thing he told me is that I had to know if they were okay. I was not worried about him, I felt sorry ”.

Sunday morning, Affleck, who has struggled with his addiction problems for several years, publicly acknowledged that he had had a slip and told the paparazzi while on his way to his ex-wife’s house Jennifer garner: “It was a mistake but I’m not going to let it derail me”. When asked if he was going to be admitted again, he remained silent.

According to Katie, Ben stayed several nights at his ex-wife’s house to be close to their children. “The last time I saw him, I left his house with his hoodie and a pair of pants because we had gone out the night before and he didn’t want to wear my dress and heels at his house, ”she told the magazine Star. So as not to live on memories, Katie told that He threw Ben’s pants out the window. However, he still has his sweatshirt.

At one point, she also had one of her cars. “I had my own car, but it was at his house and I had to go back to mine and he said to just take his car, ”she shared. “Then he went to shoot a movie and We didn’t see each other for several months. When he came back he was dating someone else”, He concluded.

