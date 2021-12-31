The reasons that led to the separation of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck | People

The separation of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has surprised half the world. The couple had been happy for a year and there were even US media that spoke of engagement showing the ring that the Cuban-Hispanic actress wore on her finger. But far from setting a wedding, both have decided to break their relationship. His friends, as they have declared to several publications, believe that there is still the possibility of a reconciliation: “They love each other very much”, they say. The decision to separate was mutual. The reason for following different paths is in the actress’s desire to be a mother, a task to which he is not willing.

The actor already has three children born from his marriage to fellow actress Jennifer Garner. At 48, Affleck is the father of Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. De Armas, 32, has no children. “Ben is in no condition to start a new family,” said a friend of the actor to Page Six.

The actors met at the end of 2019 during the filming of Deep water, a thriller based on a novel by the writer Patricia Highsmith about a marriage, which they both play, and the connection between them was “immediate,” according to sources close to the couple. People. “They had a lot of chemistry from the first moment,” added those same sources. They were then seen enjoying a trip to Havana last March. Since then they began a life together in Los Angeles. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck passed the quarantine together and recorded their happiness and good harmony on their social networks. On May 1, the actress celebrated her birthday with the actor, who prepared a surprise party for her with cake, balloons and piñata included.

De Armas has been looking for rental homes in West Hollywood in the wake of the split after leaving Affleck’s $ 20 million mansion and listing his Venice, California home for sale last month.

Ana de Armas had not only integrated perfectly into Affleck’s family, but had also done so among his friends, who considered the actress “a great influence” for the American on his way to sobriety, a battle that He has been struggling for years and has even gone through several detox centers and it seems that he is already rehabilitating.

One of the great supports of the couple has been Jennifer Garner. The actress and Affleck maintain a good relationship despite the fact that their 10-year marriage ended in 2015, although they did not file for divorce until two years later. Garner has been a great support to Affleck throughout the entire process that the actor has gone through due to his addiction to alcohol. She has accompanied him to the rehabilitation clinic on several occasions, they have continued to maintain their family relationship with their children and, in addition, the actress was the one who interceded so that her ex-husband would not be fired from her latest film, The Way Back, after suffering a relapse into his alcohol problems shortly before filming began.

Ana de Armas appeared in Spanish homes in May 2007 through her character as Carolina, in The intership, conquered the viewers as did the rest of the characters in a series that remained on screen for seven seasons. She was then 19 years old. From the age of 14 he studied at the National School of Art of Cuba and at 16 he had already achieved his first leading role precisely in a Spanish film, A rose from France, in which he acted alongside Álex González. His character in the series that catapulted other young actors to fame such as Yon González, Martiño Rivas, Elena Furiase or Blanca Suárez, did the rest. Combined The intership With some national films, she married actor Marc Clotet, divorced in 2013 and moved to Hollywood in 2014 to continue growing as an actress.