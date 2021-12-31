The Peláez scholarship for whom no more reinforcements arrive at Chivas

Cristian “Chicote” Calderón would have one of the highest salaries in Chivas despite his poor performance.

Everything seems to indicate that Chivas will not add more reinforcements for the 2022 Clausura tournament, because just over a week after the tournament starts, there would be no real possibility for the Flock to be able to use the services of another footballer.

The directive headed by Ricardo Peláez It would not have more financial resources to be able to sign other players, and the high salaries of some players on the squad who have not met the club’s expectations would be blocking signings.

One of them is Cristian “Chicote” Calderón, who arrived in early 2020 to Chivas in exchange for about 8 million dollars according to Transfermarkt, in addition to having one of the highest salaries in the squad, because according to Salary Sport, the “Chicote” would be receiving a little more than 17.1 million pesos per season.

The Chicote Calderón numbers that do not meet their high salary

Since your arrival at Chivas, Cristian Calderon He has contributed 6 goals and an assist in the 43 games he has played, a much lower performance than he showed in the Necaxa, where in 37 games he scored 10 goals and gave 3 assists according to Transfermarkt data.

