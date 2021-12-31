The news from Cruz Azul today: Antuna was close to not arriving, twice

December 31, 2021 12:58 PM

The Cruz Azul Sports Club has closed its 2021 as one of the teams that has moved the most in the transfer market, giving starts, losing players, and closing authentic bombings.

Although the preseason results are not the best, the most important thing is yet to come with the start of the Tournament Closing 2022 just around the corner, where they will have to show their best face.

The movements don’t stop at The Machine, and new discoveries are made of the reinforcements in cross Blue, which seemed not to have much mystery behind, but behind the scenes of the negotiations, there is much that we do not know.

Know the latest news and news from Cruz Azul Sports Club, and as this closes its 2021, to open a 2022 in which it will have to improve the result of the Scream Mexico A2021, to satisfy his fans, and be faithful to his story.

Uriel Antuna was going from Santos, before Cruz Azul appeared

The rumor that Uriel Antuna was going to “go home” to play at Santos Laguna had some force for certain days, but nothing was ever confirmed. It was not until Uriel Antuna himself revealed in a talk with his wife that he had almost everything arranged to return to the Lagunera region, until the option of Cruz Azul appeared, that everything stopped.

His arrival at Cruz Azul could also have fallen

Manfredi Caleca with Fernando Beltrán

Although for the parties involved, everything came to fruition, the transfer of Uriel Antuna to Cruz Azul was at risk of not being done. It is assumed that due to problems with its agents, the signature was delayed more than a week, and we know how it was. El Sniper in his column in Diario Récord tells us that the relationship between Manfredi Caleca, Antuna’s agent, and Víctor Dávila, director of Cruz Azul, has not been good since Dávila was in Monarcas Morelia. It is because of this relationship that everything was delayed so long, and it was close to falling, according to El Francotirador.

A presentation in a big way

Despite having already closed the signings of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, Cruz Azul has not yet made an official announcement as it has already done with Christian Tabó, and it is all because The Machine expects to close at least one or two more reinforcements, before introduce them all together. It is said these reinforcements are more Erik Lira and Charly Rodríguez, for whom things are really advanced, but not closed to confirm them as reinforcements.

Tanía Morales is a new player for Cruz Azul Femenil

The historic captain of Chivas Femenil, who has the privilege of being able to say that she was the first player to lift the Liga MX championship trophy, arrives to reinforce the women’s Cruz Azul, and continue her career, after saying goodbye to Chivas just a few years ago. few weeks.