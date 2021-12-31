The new owner of Chivas who without a peso would already have the Flock under his control

Amaury Vergara would have left Chivas in the hands of someone else

December 31, 2021 10:36 hs

The rojiblanco team would be under the control of other owners, who gave him managing the team to Amaury vergara, who has preferred to dedicate himself 100% to his other companies, leaving the team in the hands of Ricardo Peláez and of Marcelo Michel Leaño.

It would precisely be the family of the now coach of Chivas who would be leaving some income for the team to start afloat. At the moment the only reinforcement has been Roberto Alvarado, who arrived as part of the exchange with Uriel antuna, that is to say, the club did not spend anything.

More news from Chivas: The woman who would buy Chivas, Vergara, will not be able to say no to this option

According to Peloteros PQ, the family of Marcelo Michel Leaño I would be contributing money in order to heal the debts that the Flock owes with trainers and creditors from years ago, therefore, Amaury vergara has given them all the facilities to help him lead the project of Chivas, with the DT in the head.

Are new reinforcements expected in Chivas?

The mexican coach Marcelo Michel Leaño He was in charge of the coordination of the basic forces, which is why he wants to give that validity to the team from that seedbed. Therefore in Chivas no great reinforcements will be seen again.

More news from Chivas: Not even his father reached that much, the lowliness of Vergara for which Vega would leave Chivas