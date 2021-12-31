The most WTF gaming moments of 2021: controversies, follies and the strangest of the year

2021 would not have been a normal year if he had not left us the odd one absurd moment (Although, on second thought, it has not been a normal year to begin with). For better or for worse, situations that leave us speechless are the order of the day. And the video game world is not spared either …

And given how much in Hobby Consolas we like to do the goose and lists with the best and the worst at this time, we have compiled the most WTF gaming moments of 2021.

Will 2022 be able to measure up? It will be difficult for him, that is clear.

Game stonks

Long story short: GameStop, the famous video game store chain, was in free fall. This caused it to become one of the stocks with the most short investors (roughly: people who bet that the value of the company will continue to decline to benefit from losses).

Things looked bad … But suddenly!

No one is entirely clear how it happened, but a movement originated on reddit that led a large number of users to buy shares of GameStop through low-cost trading applications, such as RobinHood, causing the value of the company to skyrocket at a dizzying rate and causing serious problems for major short investors.

The sharks of Wall Street, being cornered, began to cry … to demand that measures be taken to prevent trolling, which led to RobinHood prevented from acquiring GameStop shares for a time. “It’s the market, buddy” is not so funny when it explodes in your face, eh?

Warm shower

Twitch is a very particular place where you can find yourself from people passing Metroid Dread on hard difficulty in 2 hours and 48 minutes (spam) to girls in bikini chatting with the audience while taking a bath in an inflatable pool.

The latter has emerged in 2021, being the popular Amouranth the main representative of the movement, and the one that got the most out of this new “Meta” for streamers.

However, in May the streamer discovered that all her videos had been demonetized without prior notice, because their content “is not suitable for ads”, they assured from Twitch (in the end Amouranth was banned from Twitch, TikTok and Instagram simultaneously ).

Finally, the platform made the decision to create the Hot Tub category (hot bath), where anyone can direct while taking a bath without fear of losing advertisers. Interesting … should we …? No, no, come on now … But what if …?

It’s not Stadia

Stadia Games and Entertainment, the studio that was established to coincide with the launch of Google’s platform, which aimed to develop exclusive games and was directed by Jade Raymond, was closed just fourteen months after its opening.

It is a “very WTF” moment, especially for all those who trusted the streaming gaming platform, but it is also a very, very sad situation. means that about 150 people were impacted by its closure. A real shame.

Mario is … Chris Pratt?

Imagine for a moment that a Nintendo Direct is being held. Imagine that, in the middle of this event, Miyamoto appears. Imagine that the legendary Japanese creative starts talking about the animated film Super Mario Bros. Imagine announcing that the person in charge of giving voice to the plumber will be …

Chris Pratt!

Excuse, what?

This is exactly how we discovered the voice cast behind the film, which continues with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser or Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. If it had leaked ahead of time, We would have told you that it was a 100% fake.

Honestly, we still can’t quite believe it’s true. Our life is not the same since we know that Chris Pratt is Mario Bros. We have not processed it.

Mario is … dead?

To celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary, the Big N launched Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch, a compilation that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine Y Super mario galaxy. However, and for reasons that are still unknown, Nintendo announced that on March 31, 2021 the game would no longer be available in the eShop, making it impossible to purchase.

In other words: On March 31, 2021 the plumber known as Mario Mario … passed away. Your brother, arch nemesis, love interest, pet, friends and fans will not forget you.

Crazy times in the trenches

For some time, exclusive games (those that many used to breastfeed) have become less and less. Both Microsoft and Sony have put their paw squarely into the world of the PC, and rare is the game developed by these companies that does not end up also reaching Steam.

With this movement we all win, but it is also giving rise to quite … curious situations. For example, this year it was released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S MLB The Show 21, sports game of a saga licensed by Sony for 15 years.

Not only that: MLB The Show 21 was coming to Game Pass, which means that Microsoft platform users were able to play a PlayStation title for “free” (being subscribed to the service).

At the opposite pole we have the case of Deathloop: This is one of the most remarkable games of 2021, developed by Arkane Studios and released on PS5 and PC.

Arkane belongs to Bethesda and Bethesda … It belongs to Microsoft, so Xbox users have had to see how one of the studios that works for Microsoft released a game exclusively for PS5. For now, at least, as it is a temporary exclusive.

NFT (Don’t Encourage Nonsense)

NFT stands for “Non Fungible Token” or non-fungible token. Broadly speaking, they are a single and non-interchangeable data unit that is stored in digital files such as images, videos, audio tracks … However, This does not mean that we have the rights, but rather it is proof that we own the file.

If you are scratching your head because you do not see its usefulness … Welcome to the club! But the real problem of NFTs are based on the fact that they are harmful to the environment (validating the blockchain transaction requires a high cost of energy and generates a carbon footprint) and that many artists are watching helplessly their work being stolen to create NFTs.

As expected (unfortunately), many video game companies have jumped on the NFT bandwagon, as has been the case with Ubisoft. And despite the negative reception from the community, it seems that it is going to be more and more common to come across these practices.

But don’t let any kind youtuber strain you: if you sell NFTs, chances are you just want bitches.

The king’s speech

Every year at The Game Awards gala, Josef Fares the bundle. And in 2021 with more reason than ever, given that the director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A way out Y It Takes Two went up to collect the award for best game of the year for the latter.

«This is incredible“, He said; «I was on this stage in 2017 saying “fuck the Oscars” and now, in fact and in a way, The Oscars are screwed because the Game Awards are so much better».

But it did not end there. Without a doubt, the best phrase of this year and the one that will remain to be remembered in the “repertoire of mythical phrases by Josef Fares” was the one he reserved for the end of his speech:

«I want to dedicate this award to my daughter, Mio, and my unborn daughter, Zoey. Having children is so beautiful, it surprises me how much you love them. If you don’t have children, go get them. It’s the best thing that can happen to you».

And with this phrase from Josef Fares we say goodbye until next year. May you have a 2022 full of happiness and, above all, video games. What are you doing standing there? Go get children!