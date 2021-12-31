The luxury of Roger Martínez in the training of America

America is in full preseason heading to the tournament Closing 2022 and in Coapa They perform double session training in order to get ready both physically and footballingly before debuting against Puebla next Friday, January 7, on the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

In their social networks, the azulcremas have shared the aspects of each practice either in a photo or video and in one of those images, the jewel that was recorded was recorded. Roger Martinez was sent in a confined space intersquare on Thursday morning in Coapa, which suggests that he is practically ready for the return of the League.

On the play, the Colombian striker can be seen receiving the ball loaded to the left side. After killing the ball that came from a long stroke, he faced his marker and left it on the ground after faking it. Later, he defined before the goalkeeper’s exit. A great goal from Tank that will seek to be a prominent element this campaign.

WILL NOT GO TO MOUTH

It is worth mentioning that, in this winter market, the name of Roger Martinez in the orbit of Boca Juniors, a team that, although it was interested in it, found itself with an Americanist directive refused to lower its economic pretensions, which would have led to the Xeneizes to give up.

Martinez, like the rest of the players in the squad, has the doors open to emigrate from the club, as long as an offer that satisfies America economically arrives for its services so that they can then give it a way out, meanwhile, Santiago Solari will have he.