The low cost dress with which Cardi B highlighted this Christmas

Rapper Cardi B doesn’t hesitate for a second to flaunt her fortune and good taste. Just a few days ago, she gave her husband Offset two million dollars for his birthday, while they celebrated at a luxurious party that Cardi organized for the father of her two children.

The interpreter of “I Like It” also took advantage of the Christmas festivities to celebrate in style with her family. The rapper posted a series of images on her Instagram account where she showed all the glamor and luxury of her Christmas decorations. However, what most caught the attention of her followers was the dress that the singer chose to celebrate Christmas, since it was a low cost dress, whose price is 65 dollars.

Cardi B chose a design from the JLux Label brand: a very suggestive dress in satin white with some draped details. In addition, it has a large front neckline and a side opening in the skirt area that goes up to the hips. The dress is shirt-style, as it has wide lapels at the neck and is tied at the waist to accentuate the curvy figure of the rapper. Despite the price of the dress, the artist showed that good taste does not lie only in luxurious designer clothes, since a simple white dress can highlight the beauty of any person, if the right accessories are chosen.

To complement her look, the rapper has chosen to style her hair in a high updo along with side bangs. The makeup is in neutral tones so as not to compete with the sobriety of the outfit. In addition, she also chose some pieces of jewelry with diamonds and metallic heeled sandals.

In the photo, which already has more than 6.4 million “likes” on Instagram, the singer appears in the company of her daughter Kulture and her husband’s daughter Offset, who wore impressive dresses in a crimson red tone. The dresses of both girls were identical and had huge skirts with a lot of volume and large bows in the front. The girls also wore their hair tied back like Cardi B, with the difference that they wore a delicate headdress of the same color as the dress. Cardi, who looked spectacular after giving birth to her second baby, let the little girls be the center of attention in her photo shoot, since most of the photos are of the adorable little girls.

The decoration of Cardi B’s mansion also did not go unnoticed by her fans, since it wasted luxury and extravagance. The family chose to decorate one of the rooms in the house with huge Christmas trees, which in turn were decorated with giant bright red spheres. A large number of gifts, decorated with various wrapping and ribbons of various colors and sizes adorn the base of the tree, while the family waited patiently to discover what each of these boxes contained.