The iPad Pro 2021 reduces its price by 300 euros before Kings

We can meet too 170 euros discount in the 1 TB model in silver, in the same way as in the most basic model of 128 GB it costs 100 euros less in space gray. Discounts that undoubtedly mark a more than substantial difference with the official prices that this device continues to have in the Apple Store.

Is in Amazon where we can find the best discounts currently on the 12.9-inch model of this tablet. Your biggest discount is 300 euros that we anticipated in the title, more specifically in the advanced 2 TB version in space gray. However, this is not the only discount.

And no, there is no cheat or cardboard. It is the new and original iPad Pro 2021 from Apple, since it is the brand itself that markets it through Amazon. In fact the 2 years warranty They will be distributed among them, the first being with the manufacturer and the second with Amazon. To this is added the always interesting possibility of try it for a month, being able to obtain a full refund if you are not convinced and you return it in good condition.

An iPad more ‘Pro’ than ever

We take it for granted that the latest iPad Pros are always the best, but in this year’s we have more than enough reasons to affirm it completely. Starting with one miniLED displaywhich, together with the 120 Hz refresh rate, make the experience of using this device exquisite. Either to consume multimedia content or carry out tasks such as editing photography or video.

It is precisely in the most professional field where it stands out the most thanks to its chip M1. Yes, the same one that some Macs mount and what a good taste in the mouth it is leaving among users. With up to 16GB of RAM, everything this rig is capable of is impressive. While it is true that its software still has aspects to be polished, it is increasingly advanced.

To this we must add a point that, irrelevant as it may seem, is very worth noting: have a Thunderbolt 3 port. Because this iPad no longer mounts a USB-C asecas, but they have made it compatible with a standard such as Thunderbolt that allows it to reach devilish speeds in data transfer, as well as being able to connect it to external monitors of up to 6K.

To this we add other characteristics already known in previous generations such as the Apple Pencil 2 compatibility or being able to use other very valuable accessories such as external keyboards, trackpads and mice.

Logically it is not an iPad Pro for everyone. Not because it cannot serve, since being the most powerful it is valid for anyone. However, precisely for this reason, it is more suitable for those who are looking for an off-road equipment with which they can even replace a computer in whole or in part.

