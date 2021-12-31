The interpreter of ‘My name came out’ reflected on mental health and the importance of going to therapy with a professional | Famous

Singer Maria Leon joined the list of celebrities who have confessed to suffering from anxiety. The Mexican told about how she has had to work on her diagnosis in her musical and mental health cart.

The interpreter expressed that she has suffered from an anxiety crisis since she was 19 years old and that these have made him fear for his life, as reported in an interview given to the program ‘Venga la Alegría’.

During the talk, Maria Leon he noted that he feels as if “he was going to die.”

“I have suffered from anxiety since I was 19 years old, so to control my anxiety there is always exercise, it was always physical, because I am also a person who suffers from hyperactivity, I began to meditate, I was afraid to close my eyes to meditate.”

Right there, he assured that when his crises begin he feels a kind of despair, among other factors:

“The truth is that you feel that you are going to die, it is a feeling of unreality where you feel that you have no control of your breathing, of your heart.”

María León confessed that she still attends therapy to feel “healthy.”

The singer also shared an episode that she lived while she was driving in her car, a fact that made her think for a moment when she would lose her life:

“I felt like I had no control of the steering wheel, so I literally left the car, got out and started crying. Nothing happens, you always have to have someone to help you in the process ”.

Likewise, he advised each of his followers to take care of themselves physically and mentally, and I also recommend going to “therapy.”

“In fact, I still take therapy, it seems to me that it is super healthy, many people believe that therapy is only for someone who is sick, but it is a daily routine, like my singing classes. I highly recommend it ”.

María León spoke of her New Year’s rituals

During a chat with ‘UnoTv.com’, the young singer does not consider herself a superstitious woman, however it is not a reason to do some rituals on the last night of the year.

“We eat lentils for abundance, we take suitcases out of the house to travel a lot, we sweep to get rid of bad vibes and we get dressed up in all colors because love is not only necessary to be happy.”

“We choke on the grapes, we wear chones of all colors, forget red, we bring yellow, green, white and it’s one after another.”