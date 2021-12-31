the ‘hot hatch’ that will arrive in 2023 is taking shape

Information continues to be revealed about the upcoming Toyota GR Corolla premiere, the hatchback will go sporty in 2023.

Toyota GR Corolla hatchback secures its arrival in the range of the most popular compact car in the world. The brand had already started with an expectation campaign which served to unleash some successful digital projections that roll on the internet.

This ‘hot hatch’ version will come out of the split Gazoo racing from the Japanese manufacturer and will be a model very close to the GR Yaris with which it will share some technical elements, as well as a place in the same market segment North Americans and Europeans.

As until now the official data have been very scarce, the calculations suggest that the vehicle is start selling in 2023, so his big debut is supposed to be given to middle of next year auguring good results.

This is what the Toyota GR Corolla 2023 could look like

Colleagues from the English milieu Coach designed a hypothetical Toyota GR Corolla from the preview images of the brand in which the next ‘hot hatch’ appeared in several scenes covered in camouflage. Traits managed to be identified and this was the result.

Digital projections pose a very bold aesthetic and signature elements of Toyota’s GR line, such as a large front bumper and darkened accessories, as well as two-tone bodywork. He was represented with a set of very sharp headlights.

Given its relationship with Toyota GR Yaris, the new model could be equipped with the 1.6-liter gasoline engine with a power that can go between 257 hp and 270 hp. The gearbox will be manual and will have a four-wheel drive system.

You will also receive suspension settings, improved braking system and new tires. Despite the restrictions for carbon emissions, the manufacturer will bet everything with the GR Corolla maintaining a ‘pure’ sports concept with a combustion engine.

Jessica Paola Vera García.




