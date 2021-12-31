the company will drop its operating system support in a few days

It was 2015 when, after several months of layoffs and losses, BlackBerry abandoned its own operating system to launch its first Android terminal, the BlackBerry Priv. Although at the beginning they assured that this alliance with Google was a complementary and not a substitute strategy, the truth is that, from then on, BlackBerry OS was separated from the mobile landscape.

Its users were running out of the most popular applications and the company itself closed its store at the end of 2019. Two years later, the company is about to end support for BlackBerry OS services, they will be unavailable next week.

January 4: end of BlackBerry OS

Gone are those years when BlackBerry was one of the strongest manufacturers of the mobile phone market. Little by little, and although we have seen some launches in recent years, the company decided to put aside the manufacture of devices a bit to focus on the business of business services and, above all, that of online security.

The devices with your own operating system they stopped coming, Canadians switched to Android, and the brand fell into the hands of TCL. Although there were users who remained faithful to their phones with BlackBerry OS, the end of support for applications as popular as WhatsApp ended up taking the plunge.

The BlackBerry Leap, in 2015, was the last terminal to carry the Canadian manufacturer’s proprietary operating system (BB10 at that time). The closure of its application store -BlackBerry World App Store- arrived on December 31, 2019 and, two years later, we are about to attend the definitive end of BlackBerry OS, in the same way that in its day we saw the Windows Phone.

On January 4, 2022, services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier versions, BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will no longer be available.

From that day on, the devices that run those services and that software through WiFi or an operator’s mobile connection, will no longer work reliably, including data, phone calls, SMS and 911 (emergency call) functionality.