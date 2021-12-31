The celebrities who kissed who they liked: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were some of them | Famous

Hollywood celebrities are already more than used to kissing or doing love scenes with their fellow actors for movies or television series.

But, sometimes they enjoy kissing their partner in turn, and sometimes even that little moment of acting becomes the beginning of a relationship.

Here are the cases in which Hollywood actresses and actors managed to kiss their crush in a movie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

During the filming of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘, Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they shared several love scenes, culminating in a marriage of several years.

In an interview for The New York Times, Jolie acknowledged that her children are lucky, because “not many people can see a movie in which their parents fall in love.”

At first, Jolie and Pitt hid their affair, mainly because the actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston. But at the conclusion of the film, Brad Pitt announced his divorce and shortly after his relationship with Angelina Jolie was confirmed.

For many months it was rumored that Tom holland Y Zendaya they were a couple, due to their interactions in the Spider-Man movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although celebrities denied everything on their social networks, Page Six magazine published some photographs where they were caught kissing on board a truck, so their romance was a fact.

After a while, Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed in an interview with GQ that they simply did not want to go public with their relationship and that those photographs had violated their private lives. It is not known since when they began their courtship, but today they can be seen together at various Hollywood events.

In a 2017 interview with Filmweb on the occasion of the premiere of ‘The Greatest Showman’, Zac efron and Zendaya answered all kinds of questions.

In one of them, interviewer Benjamin Brekken commented on Efron’s extensive kissing history with his leads, for which he was specifically asked about the one he had with Zendaya.

“This could be my favorite kiss,” Efron commented to the surprise of Zendaya herself.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Rumors about a relationship between the protagonists of ‘Titanic’ began practically with the premiere of that film, but to the disappointment of fans, they are nothing more than very good friends.

Kate winslet reacted with emotion when Leonardo Dicaprio she finally won an Oscar and the actor walked her down the aisle when the woman married Ned Rocknroll.

In 2014, during The Oprah Winfrey Show, Leonardo was asked about the best kiss he had ever had in a movie.

“I’m going with Kate Winslet, a good classic. She’s my girl,” he said as the audience cheered for his response.

Years earlier, in 1997, DiCaprio spoke about his chemistry with Winsley on ‘Titanic’ in an interview on Entertainment Tonight.

“I think our chemistry happened naturally on screen. We like each other as people.”

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki

Leonard and Penny began dating in the third season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but Kaley Cuoco Y Johnny galecki they were secretly dating before that.

On an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kaley revealed that her relationship with her partner began in the first season of the series.

“We got together and got mad at each other for about two years. But then we broke up.”

Apparently, the kisses they had in the comedy contributed to their love, but when their relationship ended they had to prove their maturity.

“The times were really tough, but we knew we weren’t meant to be together, so we accepted it and said, ‘Look, if we ever break up, we’ll be professionals.’ “the actress shared on CBS Watch Magazine.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

The stars of ‘A Star is Born’ achieved such chemistry that it sparked rumors about their alleged relationship off-screen.

Cooper’s separation from Irina Shayk In 2019 he did nothing more than increase the versions of a courtship between the pop star and the actor, but in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga clarified things.

“We did a love story. We wanted people to believe that we were in love and we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.”

Despite the singer’s statements, Bradley Cooper confirmed that there is a very deep relationship between the two, in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

“She knows everything about me, everything. There is nothing that she does not know and I believe the same for me”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The ‘Green Lantern’ stars were friends in real life when they were making that superhero tape. In fact they both had their own relationships, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was the girlfriend of Penn badgley.

They even had double dates with their respective partners, as the ‘Deadpool’ actor commented in an interview with EW Radio.

“That was the most awkward date for everyone, probably because we were like fireworks (referring to the love scenes he had with Blake Lively).”

Later the actors broke up with their partners and began a relationship that ended in a marriage and a family with three children.

“I knew right away that we would be together forever, and that he would be mine. That was it,” Lively said in an interview with AsiaOne.