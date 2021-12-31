the celebrities we fired in 2021

Throughout the year we have covered all kinds of news, good, bad and in between. The passage of time and the different events of the last 12 months they have left their mark in each one of us. However, if there is something that makes us remember a specific year, that is when we have to fire people close to or public figures whom we held in high esteem. Without going any further, this 2021 we witnessed the emotion of Queen Elizabeth at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

At the international and national level we have been forced to say goodbye to countless celebrities, because just as we feel the departure of the wonderful Raffaella Carrà, we also regret the pain of the beloved Ana Obregón, who said goodbye to her mother last May . With your sights already set on 2022 and hoping you have a positive balance of good news, we remember the famous those we had to fire in 2021.

Prince Philip of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, upon his departure from King Edward Hospital in 2012. (EFE / Karel Prinsloo)

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away quietly on the morning of Friday, April 9, at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, after being admitted to hospital a month earlier. Philip left the Queen of England a widow after more than 73 years of marriage, four children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A vast offspring that will remember him fondly, as his wife demonstrated in the romantic tribute on the occasion of his centenary. At the beginning of 2021, in January, Elizabeth II felt the departure of Lady Mary, one of her most beloved cousins ​​and has ended the year surrounded by fears for her state of health.

There have also been two losses around Spanish royalty this year. In June he died at the age of 77 the duke of Aosta, cousin of Queen Sofía, and Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, grandmother of Queen Letizia, at the age of 93.

Ana Obregon Navarro

Ana Obregón Navarro and her daughter. (Instagram @ana_obregon_oficial)

Ana Obregón’s mother, Ana Obregón Navarro, passed away on Saturday May 22, shortly after the First anniversary of the death of Aless Lequio. If 2020 was a terribly painful year for the presenter due to the departure of her son, in this 2021 she had to face that of her mother, one of her greatest supports and the great matriarch of the whole family, and the delicate condition of his father, who had to be admitted a few days after a pacemaker was placed.

Ana is not the only one who has had to face her mother’s departure, Well other famous like Isabel Pantoja, Isabel Preysler, María del Monte, Norma Duval, Ángela Molina and former soccer player Luis Figo have also had to fire your parents and they have embarked on this hard duel. On the other hand, this year we were also shocked by the news of the deaths of Mila Ximénez, Riverita, Paquirri’s brother, and Sylvia Polakov, the famous portraitist of Queen Sofía.

Quique San Francisco

Quique San Francisco, in a file image. (EFE)

Quique San Francisco is another of the celebrities that we have missed since March 1, when he passed away after 40 days admitted to the ICU from necrotizing pneumonia that got complicated. His life was not without controversy, but all who knew him agree that he was a magnificent person and this was demonstrated by the many displays of affection from celebrities who felt his departure and publicly said goodbye to the actor.

The acting world was also in mourning after the news of the actor’s death was known Jordi Rebellón, famous for his role as doctor Rodolfo Vilches in ‘Hospital Central’, Oscar Sánchez Zafra (‘Paco’s men’) and Florin Opritescu (‘Serve and protect’).

James michael tyler

James Michael Tyler, in a file image. (Reuters / Brendan McDermind)

The fans of ‘Friends’ and co-stars of the famous series woke up the morning of October 24 with the sad news that James michael tyler had passed away. Earlier in the year, the one who gave life to Gunther shared his story that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer at the end of 2018 to educate men to have their first analysis before the age of 40.

In these 12 months, Hollywood also fired Willie Garson, Stanford in ‘Sex and the City’, George Sigal (‘Look who’s talking’), Michael Nader (‘Dynasty’), Charlie Robinson (‘Night Court’), Robert Downey (father of Robert Downey Jr.), Helen MacCrory (‘Harry Potter’) and al mythical presenter Larry King.

Virgil abloh

Virgil Abloh, in a file image. (Reuters / Stephane Mahe)

One of the deaths that most surprised public opinion worldwide was that of Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 due to pancreatic cancer against which fought privately for more than two years. The one who developed as creative director of Louis Viutton since 2015 and transformed the fashion industry with his talent was also a person extremely loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him, as evidenced in the infinite reactions of celebrities to the news of his departure.

The designer Alber Elbaz, who restored Lanvin Firm to his throne, and Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, also passed away this year at the ages of 59 and 80, respectively.

Rafaella Carrà

Raffaella Carrà, in an archive image (EFE / Claudio Onorati)

In Europe, one of the deaths that caused the most commotion may have been that of Raffaella Carrà at 78 years old, victim of lung cancer who suffered without transcending his inner circle. Singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer, television presenter, actress … The Italian managed to sneak into the hearts of countless people since the 70s and since then she has been an icon inside and outside her native country. Her funeral was organized for her great love, exactly how she wanted it.

For his legacy, his work, his personalities or for how dear they were, we will remember 2021 the year in which we had to say goodbye to these Famous nationals and international so admired.