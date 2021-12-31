The causes of the cancellation of Bully 2 come to light

In Generation Xbox we have shared throughout these years numerous news about the past, present and future of Bully 2. Always throughout all this time we have had the hope of the development of its sequel, something that now again with this information provided by Game Infomer seems further away than ever. The game as they have shared from this magazine was real, the development was based on making a game smaller than a Grand Theft Auto, following the line of what was seen in the first installment.

The idea of ​​this sequel was to be able to surprise not because of the size of its map, but rather because of the implementation of new technologies that will bring more variety to our missions. For this, the game would have many completely open rooms that we could enter, in turn, other characteristics had been implemented that allowed us to carry out small thefts in houses and other systems that seemed to provide enough variety with respect to its first game.

Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 the causes of the cancellation of Bully 2

Max payne 3 Y Red Dead Redemption 2 were the main causes of sending Bully 2 back to the starting box. Many of the things that Bully 2 used as consequences that affected long-term later we ended up seeing in Red Dead Redemption 2. Bully 2 would not have been a project as ambitious as seen in Red Dead, but if it would have had enough news to have been successful among all those who expected to see a new installment.

Bully 2 was partially complete before its cancellation and even had a playable 10-hour demo, but all this work was useless and Rockstar decided to put an end to its development to focus on other larger games such as the aforementioned Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The information shared by Game Informer has not been verified by Rockstar who did not want to comment on these details of the supposed development published.