The best Val Kilmer films (and what became of him)

“I will never climb Mount Everest and I will never work with Val Kilmer again.” That’s what director John Frankenheimer said after shooting the last scene of The island of Dr. Moreau (1996), one more unnecessary version of the HG Welles classic in which an old curmudgeon named Marlon Brando also worked. Val Kilmer (Los Angeles, California, December 31, 1959) was excited to be able to shoot with the best actor in the world, but since he was not paying attention to him, his bad character multiplied by a thousand. He even burned a colleague’s cheek with a cigarette. This is how the actor who by then was already one of the beautiful children of Hollywood with box office successes such as Top gun (1986), The Doors (1991), Batman forever (nineteen ninety five)…

But where did Val Kilmer go next? Because the guy was one of the handsome of his time, he had plenty of pride and talent for interpretation, and he had one of the best voices on screen. He could have become whatever he wanted in Hollywood, but they say that his temper, his arrogance and an almost obsessive working method – he never found the motivation of his character and he persecuted the directors by letting him know – converted to the star of the 90s in a second-rate movie actor in the decades that followed. Of course, he has always shown his trade and that the same is true for a delusional comedy as for an action thriller.

Today we review the ten films with which it is demonstrated that he handles a wide interpretive range, although not all of them have received good reviews. And there is one, the last one, which is not fiction, but a highly recommended documentary entitled Val (2021), available on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Ting Po and Leo Scott, and covers 40 years of life and career through the homemade tapes that the actor himself has been recording throughout his life. It is a moving testimony that reconciles with the person, because Kilmer appears at times speaking from the present, bloated and with the difficulty of a man who has undergone a tracheostomy. In 2015, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and lost one of the best weapons to practice his profession: his voice. “I have behaved bravely, strangely with some … I see myself as a sensitive and intelligent human being, but with the soul of a clown,” he says in one of the sequences by way of forgiveness.

In this film we also discover his origins as a well-off child with a wealthy family, the death of his brother Wesley at age 15 drowned in the pool that marked him for life, his first steps as a student at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, his love for poetry and art, his adoration for Mark Twain and women –Cher, Angelina Jolie, Cindy Crawford, Elisabeth Shue… – and his deep religious feeling as a Christian Science parishioner.

The long-awaited sequel will be released next May Top Gun: Maverick, in which director Joseph Kosinski –Tony Scott, the director of the mythical first installment and a great friend of Val’s left us in 2012– has rescued Val Kilmer to reprise his role as Iceman, the official nose-catcher who in his day he stole more than one plane from Tom Cruise himself. Then, when we see him on the big screen displaying his acting skills, although he is older and uglier, we will inevitably remember that blonde with a wide smile and big teeth who made us laugh, dance, cry and get excited when we too were youths.