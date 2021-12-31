PHOTOS | The best and fresh phrases of The Prince of Rap.

In addition to a unique style to wear, Cousin Will and the entire Banks family from El Príncipe Del Rap, gave us epic moments with great phrases, and here we list them for you.

The Prince of rap, series starring Will Smith and that catapulted him to success, gave us a lot of life by the occurrences and adventures of Cousin Will with his family, the Banks, including his friend and butler Geoffrey. And it is that the philosophy of life of all the characters, make us see that everything is better being with the family.

With 148 episodes in 6 seasons, more than 40 guest artists, 10 filming locations and a special meeting with the cast, this series that aired between September 10, 1990 and May 20, 1996, and which, It has brought together young and old alike to spend pleasant evenings.

WE RECOMMEND YOU:

Rivalry between members of the Banks family?



Without a doubt, Uncle Philip, Aunt Vivian, Carlton, Hilary, Ashley, Geoffrey and even Cousin Jazz, gave us several lessons that you cannot miss. So click on the photos and discover each phrase and its character that mentions it.

Get cool! And enjoy El Príncipe Del Rap every Friday through our Azteca 7 signal.