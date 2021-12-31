The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ character that Marvel removed from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (and it wasn’t because of Thanos’ snap) – movie news

Did you think you already had all your theories made about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Then you should know that a character that appeared in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was eliminated from the final cut of the new film with Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home maintains its firm step as the movie of the moment and one of the most popular in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its $ 779 million at the box office is a clear example. And unsurprisingly, not everything we saw on screen is the only thing behind the movie with Tom holland, as it was recently revealed that a character that appeared in Avengers: Endgame was removed from the movie. Can you guess who it is?

This was shared by the affected actress herself, it is about Lexi Rabe, doesn’t that ring a bell? It’s Morgan Stark, Tony’s (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter! The same little girl who made her tender phrase so fashionable “I love you three million” (three thousand in English). Through his profile on Instagram he shared some photos of the red carpet of No way home which she attended as a guest and it was in the description of a gallery where she said this little secret.

I love this movie, even though my part (the studio asked to use my image) was cut, it was amazing to see everyone.

If we stick exclusively to his words, it could well have been a photograph or short clip taken from the production of Avengers: Endgame. He never mentioned a new scene, but if the use of his “image”, therefore it could have been some flashback from Tony; Let’s not forget that he was a father figure to Peter Parker, so it doesn’t sound far-fetched that Jon watts I would have considered it at some point.

Although this was not the only thing that the little actress was willing to reveal in her publications, she also said how valuable it was to meet her fellow MCUs in the middle of the premiere of the most anticipated film of the year. “You all mean a lot to me. Thank you for believing in me.”said Rabe. Y It was here that it seemed he wanted to send a message between the lines to Marvel fans.

I am very excited to see what is coming in the future. I hope Marvel is still in my future, but in any case, what a way to start! (I’ll be filming two movies in January) More info shortly.

Lexi Rabe in the arms of Robert Downey Jr. during ‘Avengers: Endgame’, where she played Morgan, daughter of Tony Stark.



Of course, the latter is far from being a confirmation regarding his future in the MCU, however, the fact that the House of Ideas used his image within the film (and later removed it from the final cut), makes us think that Morgan Stark is still in the conversations of the main writers of Kevin Feige.

‘Spider Man No Way Home’: Andrew Garfield wants a crossover with this character from ‘Avengers Endgame’

And if you had the thorn, it is very difficult for him to inherit his father’s mantle. In the first instance, your age, Lexi is just on her way to turning 10 so she is too small to wear powerful Iron Man armor.. And on the other hand that role is already occupied with Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart and, simply put, her knowledge is so advanced that she ends up becoming a superhero in Tony-style armor. This character will be introduced by Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Riri Williams, also known as Iron Heart, will be played by Dominique Thorne.



It only remains for us to be patient and wait for a new confirmation from Lexi Rabe or Marvel Studios. Mind you, we now know that Morgan Stark was about to have an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that’s enough to start a new list of theories related to the future of the MCU And since time travel and manipulation of the multiverse is already an everyday thing, anything could happen. Would you like to see Morgan in a Marvel movie or series?