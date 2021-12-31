The 15 most anticipated films of 2022- Super-ficcion.com

They have been two difficult years for many sectors, including the world of cinema. With numerous restrictions and cinemas closed, the overall revenue is nowhere near what it was seen before the start of the pandemic.

But it seems that everything is improving a little and some of the films and projects that were delayed in these last two years will see the light with less uncertainty than those that have been released in 2021.

In this list we will collect the most anticipated films of 2022 divided into three sections: science fiction and fantasy, Marvel and DC, after our list of the premieres of 2022.













The most anticipated films of this 2022

The most anticipated science fiction and fantasy films

Certainly science fiction and fantasy has had a great reception at the box office this year, with premieres such as Godzilla vs. Kong. It is one of the highest grossing genres throughout history, with great films that have managed to win over both critics and audiences.

In 2022, numerous Science Fiction and Fantasy films will be released but we bring you some of the most anticipated and most interesting releases.

It is a new delivery within the world of Predator. It will be a film that will be set 300 years before and will tell the story of a warrior who must save his nation from a terrifying Alien creature that threatens to destroy the peace.

Its date has not yet been set but its premiere is scheduled to be in 2022.

Astronaut movies are back after a few years of scarcity after big titles like ‘Interstellar’, ‘Gravity’ or ‘The Martian’.

His story will tell us how a mysterious force is capable of hit to the moon and push her away from his orbit. This incident will be the trigger for something much worse: the moon. threat with impact against the Earth. But before this impact, the protagonists will believe they have the key and the solution to save the planet from a terrible ending.

Its premiere is scheduled for February 4, 2022.

Tom holland will continue to be very present on the big screen during this year as well. After a surprising premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he will star in one of the most risky video game adaptations of recent years.

It will be a prequel film within the video game universe, as it will show us how Drake and Sully struck up that great friendship that we have seen in video games.

It will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Harry Potter’s New Wizarding Universe Movie Is Coming To Theaters Next April 15, 2022, being the third installment of the Fantastic Animals franchise.

Its premise has Albus Dumbledore as one of the main protagonists. The professor is aware of what Grindelwald is doing, who is moving heaven and earth to gain incalculable control within a magical world pitted against each other for reasons “racial“. But fighting this will not be easy and you will need the help of Newt Scamander and a group of magicians Y witches.

Who says superheroes can only come from Marvel or DC? In Samaritan, a boy discovers that a superhero who has been missing for 20 years seems to be alive and more present than ever.

Its cast is made up of Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbæk, Moises Arias and Dascha Polanco among others. The premiere, for now, is set for the September 16, 2022.

It is impressive to be able to say that we will finally see the long-awaited sequel to the film that changed certain parts of the history of current cinema. The official plot is unknown but as its director has indicated, this time it will focus on other elements and scenarios of Pandora.

After a first blockbuster part and almost 13 years later, James Cameron returns to his old ways with Avatar 2.

With a budget of 250 million dollars, it is one of the films that have risked more on this entire list. Its premiere is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

The most anticipated Marvel movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is one of the longest in recent years. Its various phases have left us great films and the next few years are full of new releases with exciting stories. As in the other sections, it must be taken into account that due to the COVID – 19 pandemic some films may experience delays.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After Spider-Man No Way Home and the presence of Doctor Strange, his second solo film is one of the most anticipated of this 2022. Although the official synopsis is still a mystery, the character’s passage through the new film the arachnid superhero has opened new paths for us and has given us a glimpse of what we can expect next May 6, 2022.

In this new installment we will have the presence of Wanda Maximoff, who has left many fronts open after the end of the Wandavision series. The union of both characters in this new Marvel story promises to show a new vision of these much loved characters from the MCU.

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse

The multiverse is now more present than ever in the MCU and this new animated film of Spider-Man will also have her as the main protagonist. It is the sequel to the blockbuster and beloved movie Spider-Man: A New Universe.

Miles Morales will have to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider–People to face a powerful villain.

After the great reception of his prequel, is one of the most anticipated films in 2022 within the MCU.

Premiere: October 21, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It may be one of the most important Y expected of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The difficulties this film has gone through have caused big changes in the history. Following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther orphaned.

The film’s proudctores have confirmed they have no intention of re-casting the character, so T’Challa will not be played by any other actor. This new story presents us big unknowns regarding the future of Black Panther and Wakanda.

Despite the fact that it has been one of the feature films most affected by the pandemic and by the refusal to be vaccinated by an actress in its ranks, its premiere is scheduled for November 2022.

The most anticipated DC movies

Even though DC doesn’t get that many films Throughout the year as Marvel, it is one of the biggest superhero franchises. After a somewhat scarce 2021, with the premieres of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad, 2022 arrives with strong premieres that will leave us gaping.

2022 becomes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the years with major movement as far as premieres on the big screen (considering that they generally have a hybrid premiere on HBO Max).

Without a doubt, The Batman is one of the most powerful premieres that we will see in 2022. This new Batman story promises to be the most terrifying in the history of the universe. film of the character.

Robert Pattinson will put himself in the shoes of one of the most superheroes important of DC. In this new feature film, Batman will have to face a sadistic delinquent that threatens to completely change Gotham

It will hit theaters on March 2, 2022.

It is without a doubt one of the most surprising and anticipated films on this DCEU list, considering that it is not one of the classic characters par excellence. As we might expect, the synopsis has yet to be released, but what we do know is that it is a Shazam spin-off that focuses on the anti-hero Black Adam.

It will star Stars Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan among others, its premiere is scheduled for the July 29, 2022.

Ezra Miller He has only played The Flash in other films of the DC Cinematographic University, but everything will change next the November 4, 2022 with the premiere of the character’s solo film.

It will be one of the last releases of the year but it is still one of the most anticipated among comics fans.

In this new story, The Flash will decide to go back in time to avoid the murder of his mother; but the consequences of this time travel will be big Y traumatic. Something to highlight about this film is that the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú will play The Flash’s mother.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

It will be the last premiere of the DCEU in 2022 but the sequel to Aquaman has been one of the most talked about in recent months. As with other movies on this list, the official premise is still a secret.

But what we do know is that the actors in the film have praised both to the premise and to the director. Dolph Lundgren says we are faced with a script strong Y exciting that will leave fans with their mouths open.

Its premiere is scheduled for December 16, 2022, closing a more than complete year for a franchise that needed a big push like this and also becoming one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Taking into account the large number of premieres that we have in hand, what are the most anticipated films of 2022? Leave us your comment at Twitter!