The 14 most spectacular musical performances of 2021

After a black 2020 for the music industry, with thousands of concerts and tours canceled around the world, 2021 has gradually come to light. Still with security measures such as the mandatory use of a mask, antigen tests or the Covid passport, activity on the stage has begun to resume.

This also includes awards ceremonies with live performances such as the Grammy, The MTV Music Awards, The Latin Grammy or very curradísimas performances in television programs as important as Saturday night Live. Next, we review the best that we have seen this year.

C. Tangana – Tiny Desk (Home)

If 2021 has been the year of C. Tangana in part it has been due to performances like the one he did in Tiny Desk beside Antonio Carmona, The Hungarian, Kiko Veneno Y Alizzz. But some members of his family also accompanied him, such as your mother or your aunt or that of Antonio Carmona like his wife Mariola, his daughter Lucy or his niece Africa.

A performance that already exceeds 22 million views in which the artists performed the unreleased song Kill me, and the songs included in the album El Madirleño The fools, too many women Y You stopped loving me.

Adele – Easy On Me (NRJ Awards 2021)

The return of Adele music was, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated. Easy on me was the theme that the British artist chose as the first preview of her new album 30 and presented it live in an emotional performance during the French radio awards NRJ.

Christina Aguilera – Medley (People Choice Awards 2021)

Christina Aguilera was the undisputed star of the People’s Choice Awards. In addition to being awarded the award Music Icon Award for her career, the artist offered a spectacular performance composed by four songs and three costume changes.

In addition, she gave the most applauded speech of the ceremony in which she remembered her fiancé, her two children and her companions: “All of you are icons for me.”

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Disney’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To LA)

Like 30 from Adele, the new album of Billie Eilish, Happier than everIt was also one of the most anticipated of the year. The 20-year-old American artist performed all the songs from the album live at a special concert for Disney + called Disney + with Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and it has been a success beyond the platform.

The Weeknd – Super Bowl 2021

The Weeknd was the artist in charge of acting at the break of the Super bowl in an atypical year marked by security measures due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Let us remember that in 2020 the performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez was held without restrictions shortly before the confinement, but this time Abel tesfaye He had to adapt his show to the regulations to guarantee the safety of all the people who participated in the show.

Although some guest artist was missed – the appearances of Ariana Grande Y Rosalia they waited until the last moment—, the artist knew how to perfectly defend his album After hours as well as other great themes of his career.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía – Last night (Saturday Night Live)

Last night’s night, the musical collaboration of Rosalia Y Bad bunny, is one of the most successful themes of The Last Tour of the World, the last album by the Puerto Rican artist.

His video clip has become one of the most viewed during 2021, included in Spain, but his performance in the program Saturday night Live it completely revolutionized the followers of both artists.

Such was the chemistry that they unleashed on stage, that soon the rumors of a possible romance between the two and even of Benito’s breakup with his girl began to jump, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Dua Lipa – Levitating ft. DaBaby / Don’t Start Now (Grammy 2021)

Dua Lipa starred in one of the best performances of the last edition of the Grammy Awards with a medley of Levitating Y Don’t Stop Now, two of the songs on his album Future Nostalgia.

Next to her he went up on stage DaBaby to sing the remix of Levitating. This happened a few months before the rapper was canceled en masse after his homophobic comments during one of his concerts, statements of which Dua Lipa claimed to be “horrified”:

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (iHeart Radio Music Awards)

Probably the remix of Save your tears with the participation of Ariana Grande It has been one of the great successes he has had The Weeknd by giving new life to the songs of After Hours.

The performance they both starred in at the awards iHeart Radio Music Awards With the surprise appearance of the artist, it has undoubtedly been one of the performances of the year.

BTS – Butter (Music Blood)

If there is a group that takes care of all their performances in detail, it is Bts. The South Korean band stands out for its staging without forgetting elements such as costumes and scenery.

A sample of this was the performance they starred in Music Blood, which has already become one of the most viewed of the year.

Doja Cat – Been Like This / You Right (Medley MTV VMAs 2021)

Doja cat was the presenter of the last edition of the MTV VMAs awards and starred in one of the most spectacular performances of the ceremony. The artist literally appeared flying over the stage to medley her songs Been like this Y You right, included in your album Planet Her.

Coldplay X BTS – My Universe (American Music Awards)

My universe, the musical collaboration between Coldplay Y Bts, has been one of the great musical surprises of 2021. That is why his live performance at the awards American Music Awards it was one of the most anticipated moments of the night.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open (BET Awards 2021)

Silk sonic, the new band created by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, received their first award during the BET Awards 2021, gala that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition, the duo went up with the rest of the musicians to the stage to perform their single Leave the door open, and surprised those present with an unreleased song from his album An Evening with Silk Sonic, which at that time had not yet been published.

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers license (Brit Awards 2021)

Without a doubt, 2021 has been the year of Olivia rodrigo. The 18-year-old American burst onto the music scene with Drivers license, that he presented live at the ceremony of the Brit Awards.

Her performance was one of the most anticipated moments of the night since it was one of the first of the young woman in a gala of this type and with which she established herself as one of the great promises of music.

Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI – STAY (MTV VMAs 2021)

The last time Justin Bieber acted in the MTV VMAs fue in 2015, that’s why his return this year was the most anticipated of the night. In addition to taking two statuettes, Justin took the stage of the Barclays Center in New York with The Kid LAROI to perform their collaboration live Stay.

They did it in a big way, descending from the roof of the stadium to land in a kind of lunar crater. Leaving the prominence of the 18-year-old Australian artist, Justin remained in the background who, despite his discretion, did not prevent him from being one of the big stars of the night.