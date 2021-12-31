The 12 Great Cinematic Disappointments of 2021 (Part 2)

8. Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman and science fiction are usually two enough ingredients to make a movie hit it. Nothing is further from reality. Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. It lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to your office to find a lost object, it will turn into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones? So worth everything that it ends up bordering on the ridiculous.

7. The appearance of things: Plagued with common places and wasting a cast with names of the caliber of Amanda Seyfried or F. Murray Abraham, Netflix signed a truly disappointing film. A Manhattan couple move to a historic village in the Hudson Valley, only to discover that their marriage hides a sinister darkness that rivals the history of their new home. Too bad, because it could have been great.

6. Infinite: Mark Wahlberg was going to offer us a glorious sci-fi thriller… But what he gave us was a disgust. Evan McCauley has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has not visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of mental collapse, a secret group calling itself “Infinites” comes to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real. Bad and ridiculous. Incomprehensible that Antoine Fuqua signed this infamy.

5. Space Jam: New Legends: Okay, the original movie had a lot of charm, but it wasn’t great either. Yes, it seemed The Godfather next to it. NBA superstar LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes in a film that soon reminded us that any time past was better.