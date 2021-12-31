The 10 worst movies of 2021

We know that tastes in the cinema are something relative and personal. The viewer has the freedom to watch, analyze and enjoy the films as they please, but as they have made clear Razzie For decades, we can not only celebrate good cinema. Somehow or other The thing to take lists of the worst of the year, may be the free publicity that many would like.

This year we have seen sharks, superheroines, cartoons, dystopias, psychokillers, confined people and Nicolas Cage starring on the screen. movies I wish we hadn’t seen. Please do not take the following selection too seriously, in which we review the 10 worst titles that have reached platforms and movie theaters during 2021. Who knows, maybe some of them will end up becoming a cult movie. Or not.

one ‘White shark’





Shark movies have it as difficult to sneak between the best of the year, as easy to do it among the worst. There is something about sharksploitation that the public has embraced And it works like an excuse: no matter how terrible the acting, the script and the effects are, the bullshit prevails above all and it is appreciated that they are, at the very least, fun.

East ‘White shark’ makes any movie in the ‘Sharknado’ saga or Asylum production masterpieces. And the main problem is not that they wanted to seriously sneak a telefilm shot as if it were a final degree project, but that everything is so bad, that I wish that series of decisions had been made on purpose to make a comedy. OR I wish it were one of those movies so bad that they end up transcending to trash genius.

two ‘Prisoners of Ghostland’





Nicolas Cage It has been around for a few years now and devoted body and soul to horror and fantasy films. There are those who find it funny that a person who does not know how to act makes faces and shows how histrionic he is on screen. Luckily, no one takes a Hollywood star seriously anymore who seems to say yes to everything.

When it was announced that he was going to star in the new movie Sion Sono, the alarms went off and we could think that the moment had come for Cage to redeem himself by starring in an eccentric but well interpreted film (or, at least, trying). The result is an absurdity of colossal dimensions, where not even Sofia Boutella shines through gaps that could have come out of a fifth of a ‘Mad Max’ exploit. The poster is beautiful. Everything else a trolley from Sono.

3 ‘Confined’





It was evident that the pandemic was going to be used by the cinema to bring us films with an argument with the coronavirus and / or confinement as a background. And having had the odd original example like the ‘Host’ of 2020 (horror title shot in full lockdown and becoming a witness to a ouija session through Zoom), the least we needed was a comedy attempt like ‘Confined’.

In her, Anne Hathaway Y Chiwetel Ejiofor They are a couple in crisis who decide to take advantage of confinement to carry out a robbery in a shopping center. Released directly on HBO Max, it is as excruciating as any of Hathaway’s forays into romantic comedy, and with it Doug Liman ranks as the most shameless director of the year (That this year does double, or if not wait to reach point number 6).

4 ‘Thunder Patrol’





Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in a superhero comedy. What could go wrong?

Considering who runs it, the answer is simple: everything. It seems that Netflix is ​​hell-bent on wanting to produce infected movies to lose money on. Seen like this, it is even interesting to approach ‘Thunder Patrol’, but it is so poorly directed and has such a horrible script, that it doesn’t even work as a spoof movie or a movie to watch with friends and have a laugh.

5 ‘Space Jam: New Legends’





Sometimes the nostalgia machine is obscene. In 1996, ‘Space Jam’ had its grace for the mix of animation and live actors, but bringing to 2021 the formula of turning a basketball player into an attempted Hollywood star has become obsolete.

Now, and with the current design of the Looney Tunes, It will be LeBron James who must team up with Bugs Bunny, Silvestre and company for another party. The only good thing? See a lot of incels and gentlemen crying on social networks because Lola Bunny is no longer a sexualized character with whom she can masturbate.

6 ‘Chaos Walking’





When we thought we had gotten rid of dystopias young adult that arrived en masse after the success of the saga ‘The Hunger Games’, arrives Doug liman with the intention of giving the definitive thrust at a subgenre that ceased to interest a few years ago, and whose last interesting proposal has been ‘Love & Monsters’ this same year.

The pull was going to be count on Tom holland Y Daisy ridley as protagonists, but not even they save this survival proposal from which it is impossible not to resort to the easy joke: chaos wanders on this faraway planet inhabited only by men to which a woman arrives.

7 ‘Cruella’





Whitening Disney villains is being an ordeal and someone should stop it. The formula of making a person “good” because we face another much “worse” is something that may work for the Disney Channel audience, but what the mouse company is doing when it comes to romanticizing evil it is so hypocritical that it is even insulting.

Emma Stone in Vivienne Westwood key wannabe It is one of the worst origins of a villain ever written. And let’s not talk about a proposal (made by Disney, let’s not forget) that is just as punk and anti-establishment as a teenage millionaire listening to Avril Lavigne and wanting to be a rebel in the early 2000s.

8 ‘Pray for us’





Sam raimi sponsored a horror proposal that in its synopsis could be interesting: after the investigation of a series of supposed miracles, it hides the dark nature of an effigy of the Virgin Mary herself.

It would have been interesting to delve further into that line of religious terror, and despite having a couple of moments (of filthy CGI that dirties the work which practical effects which also exists) in which the appearances of the evil entity are original, we find a title shot with automatic pilot at the hands of a newcomer, who seems to have been betrayed by inexperience and wanting to make us believe that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is an actor star that has to bear the weight of a (soporific) plot. Not even the gimmick of releasing it at Easter was funny.

9 ‘The Matrix Resurrections’





It was in 2003 when ‘Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ were released, the two sequels to the film that changed the paradigm of science fiction and created school. Despite being a visual waste, they did not live up to the ‘Matrix’ original, released in 1999 and now Lana Wachowski bring back.

The director has spent years betting on her own style when building blockbusters, which have found their own audience and have had in common that they are rare birds within the paradigm of science fiction cinema. In view is the result (and its subsequent claims) of ‘Speed ​​Racer’, ‘The atlas of the clouds’ or ‘The destiny of Jupiter’. 22 years after we met Neo and Trinity, Wachowski has tried to reunite the characters to a reluctant story with soporific action sequences that makes it clear that all he was interested in was cashing the check and try to make fans of the saga happy. The worst exercise in nostalgia we’ve seen in years.

10 ‘Spiral: Saw’





Years ago the annual tradition of enjoying a new ‘Saw’ movie for Halloween ended. When the formula already seemed to have been exhausted, Darren lynn bousman decided to bring her back in what is supposed to be a reboot of the saga. And although he had already directed ‘Saw II’, ‘Saw III’ and ‘Saw IV’, with ‘Spiral: Saw’ has shown that should completely steer clear of the franchise.

Despite having the occasional gore flash up to the demands of the most staunch fans, the fact of having had Chris rock for a (supposedly) serious role it was one of the main mistakes, as the actor seems to have received instructions that he was going to be in a (involuntary) comedy in which he had to be more over-acting than ever. The worst of all is that the movie isn’t even funny: it’s so boring.