Ten must-see films of 2021 – Movies and TV

The year 2021 brought to cinemas and streaming platforms the returns of great legends of world cinema and new revelations that dazzled with surprising films. At the end of the year, it is then appropriate to do a recount of some of the most unique, interesting or high-quality films that we could see in the year that is ending:

THE LAST DUEL

The legendary director’s excellent medieval drama Ridley scott it is a stark portrait of the toxicity of machismo – individual or institutional – through the prism of the true story of the last duel to the death that was carried out as a resolution to a judicial dispute in the history of France.

The brilliant script signed by Ben affleck, Nicole holofcener Y Matt Damon shows the same events from three different perspectives, offering a terrifying look at how the mind of an abuser works and how the act of reporting an act of abuse brings with it the threat of ruin for the victim, something as relevant now as it was in the time when that the film passes.

Adam Driver – who had a great year between this movie, The Gucci house Y Annette – Y Jodie Comer they deliver award-winning performances, as does Ben Affleck in one of his most memorable performances; and in the title duel Scott casually reminds us that he is still a genius when it comes to filming action that feels truly dangerous.

Full review

EVIL ONE

Available in streaming on HBO Max

James wan took the blank check Warner Bros. gave him after the massive success of Aquaman and invested it in one of the most unique and creative horror films to come out of Hollywood in recent years, a film that draws from the sources of the spectacularly grotesque low-budget horror productions of the ’80s and urban thrillers and thrillers. industrialists that Wan himself helped popularize with The Game of Fear, all presented with a blockbuster budget and the talent of one of the most interesting technical and visual directors of the moment.

The moment the film shows its ‘twist’ is one of the most memorable scenes in cinema all year, the film’s antagonist is an immediate addition to the pantheon of cinema’s most iconic monsters, and Wan also takes advantage of all the tricks you learned directing action movies like Aquaman Y Fast and furious 7 to create one of the most insane action scenes of the entire year.

Full review

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

The return of Lana Wachowski to the saga Matrix – this time without his sister Lily, with whom he directed the first three films – it is one of the most introspective and personal films ever to have received a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars. Wachowski revives Neo and Trinity in a movie that inspects herself, questioning the very idea of ​​making a fourth Matrix so many years later, and the cyclical nature of the cultural addiction to nostalgia that has conquered the cinema.

It is a film about surviving trauma, about the value of art as inspiration, and finally it is what Matrix has always been behind all their spectacular fights, groundbreaking special effects and iconic fashion sense: a love story told with complete and utter sincerity, with an open heart. Easily the most interesting Hollywood blockbuster of the year, although one that requires the viewer to put aside the expectations created by the previous films in the series and enter with an open mind for the new red pill to take effect.

Full review

RELENTLESS JUSTICE

One of the great surprises of the year was Wrath of Man, the director’s new film Guy ritchie and his first collaboration with Jason statham in more than 15 years. A revenge story of biblical proportions contained within a raw and intense police thriller set in today’s Los Angeles city but besieged by bank and cash robbers as if the era of the “Wild West” had never ended.

The non-linear script portrays a battle between two forces of evil, one seeking revenge and the other for money, in a conflict brewing in an American society scarred by economic greed, easy access to weapons of war, and the human debris of the “War on Terror ”, all exploding in a tremendous confrontation between armored trucks, military armor and high-caliber rifles.

Full review

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS

The legendary director Steven spielberg update the iconic musical West side story correcting some of its injustices – such as the fact that the original film had only one Latin actress in its main cast – and naturally adapting its directing style with high visual dynamism and strong emotional impact to a genre that it never touched before, but for the one who seems to have been born.

Spielberg accompanies the iconic songs from the classic Broadway musical with scenes of jaw-dropping choreography and spectacular color, and beyond a dubious choice for male lead in a Ansel Elgort Not up to par, the young cast of new talents the director assembled shines with the light of new stars.

Full review

EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0: THRICE UPON A TIME

Available in streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The much anticipated conclusion of the saga Rebuild of Evangelion from Hideaki anno, which reimagined one of the most influential anime of all time, is a visual and emotional impact with the force of a meteorite, closing the complex, at times almost abstract story of trauma, loss, loneliness and hope at the center of this saga about giant robots, monstrous “angels” and teenagers adrift in a black hole of metaphysical surrealism and large-scale visual spectacle.

OLD

Available on Google TV

Director M. Night Shyamalan extended his winning streak this year with a film that re-unfolds his personal mix of strangely unnatural dialogue, unusual humor, and unmatched ability to instill terror and tension, in a story about a group of people trapped on a beach that makes them grow old. at a fast pace. As the movie progresses, Shyamalan seems to find increasingly hauntingly disturbing ways to play with the concept of accelerated aging to create incredibly twisted and equally entertaining moments.

Full review

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Available in streaming on Netflix

The celebrated Australian filmmaker Jane campion returns to directing after a hiatus of more than a decade with a painful but captivating drama that shines for the depth of the tragedy it tells, the beauty of its arid landscapes and the spectacular work of its actors, among which stands out a Awesome Benedict Cumberbatch. Campion patiently unravels his story, gradually nurturing it like a cartoonist adding detail to what was once a basic sketch, gradually transforming Cumberbatch’s character Phil from a one-dimensional monster to a victim of himself and the impositions of a twisted concept of masculinity.

Full review

DUNE

Available in streaming on HBO Max

Although it is only the first half of the story that tells, the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve from the sci-fi literary classic of Frank Herbert is one of those movies that begs for the biggest screen possible, a tale of interplanetary warfare and mystical prophecies of epic proportions that channels Herbert’s dense prose into an easy-to-follow film while the viewer is absorbed by the enormity of its action and the excellence of the work of its brilliant cast of actors.

Full review

Regarding national production, the highlight was the documentary Barely the sun, from Aramí Ullón. The film arrived in Paraguay last October, preceded by an important tour of international festivals and marked history by being nominated for the Oscar in two categories. The film focuses on the problems of the Ayoreo people, through Mateo Sobode Chiqueno, who is collecting the stories of the members of his community and reflecting on how their customs have changed after being contacted by the white man.

Full review

THE FATHER

Available in streaming on Paramount +

With a masterful performance by Anthony Hopkins, the film of Florian zeller explores the complexities of senile dementia. Olivia colman plays Anne, his daughter, who seeks to provide him with a special accompaniment since he has made the decision to go live in Paris. Characters, memories and much more are mixed in the structure of this film that captures the viewer’s attention at all times, with fragmented scenes as if the faces of a Rubik’s cube were being turned.

Honorable mentions

Some other movies worth mentioning among the best 2021 had to offer include:

The French Chronicleby Wes Anderson

Not a misstepby Steven Soderbergh (available on HBO Max)

The Card Counterby Paul Schrader

No time to dieby Cary Joji Fukunaga (Available on Google TV)

Tragic jungleby Yulene Olaizola (available on Netflix)

Annetteby Leos Carax

One shotby James Nunn

Suicide squadby James Gunn (available on HBO Max)

Prime timeby Jakub Piatek (available on Netflix)

The White tigerby Ramin Bahrani (available on Netflix)

Fragments of a womanby Kornél Mundruczó (available on Netflix)

Judas and the black Messiahby Shaka King (available on HBO Max)

Words that bubble like sodaby Kyohei Ishiguro (available on Netflix)

The Mitchell family vs the machinesby Michael Rianda (available on Netflix)

Night in paradiseby Park Hoon-jung (available on Netflix)

The Fable 2by Kan Eguchi (available on Netflix)