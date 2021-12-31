Ten films that marked 2021 in theaters (and streaming platforms)

A review of some titles that will be among the best of the film year

The power of the dog

The New Zealander Jane Campion returned to the cinema with a western that dispenses with shooting and dueling, and that could come to confuse those who enter it expecting one of the “usual” cowboys. Because what The power of the dog it does have, on the other hand, it is a cast in a state of grace headed by Benedict Cumberbatch, a story of veiled secrets, coiled drives, family miseries, an investigation into toxic masculinity and a staging that leads to one of the five best end of the year. It’s a shame not to have seen it in theaters – it premiered on Netflix – because its visuals are simply stunning.

It was the hand of God

Asking permission at the end of the year came another film that, although it had a limited release in theaters, had its premiere on Netflix. It is the last work of Paolo Sorrentino, author of The great beauty. Sorrentino tells his own story here, that of the tragedy that took his parents away and the saving idolatry that for him, a pure Neapolitan, was the arrival of Diego Maradona in the city. It was the hand of God it is one of Sorrentino’s less eccentric proposals, and one of the most moving and humane. Behind this beautiful story that is rooted in the fabulous landscapes of the Gulf of Naples hides the search for the future, the love of cinema and the sweet taste of stories that touch the soul.

Shiva baby

The best comedy of the year appeared quietly at the beginning of the year, when it officially premiered on the Mubi platform. Shiva baby It is dark, hilarious, very suffocating and has as its main strength the comedian Rachel Sennott, who plays a college student who meets her sugar daddy at the wake of a relative, and that jumps from one uncomfortable situation to the other. Caustic and uncomfortable, this debut from the very young Canadian director Emma Seligman is a fabulous cover letter that taps into a tradition of Judaism to stick her finger on some of the issues we’re talking about today.

Another round

Although it is 2020, we can adhere to its arrival on Netflix in May 2021 to include it here. Danish Thomas Vinterberg introduces four high school teachers who, to get out of the deadly apathy that overwhelms them, decide to undergo an alcoholic experiment. With a premise that could well come out of one of Adam Sandler’s films, Vinterberg examines without judgment or cheap morality the dynamics of male friendship, the frustrations of these suspended characters, and the social parameters and pressures of Nordic society. Not least fact: its protagonist is Madds Mikkelsen, one of the best actors in the world. So how could this movie not be on the list?

The last duel

Ridley Scott was not too lucky in 2021, as the two films he released passed without pain or glory. However, the one-off box office failure of The last duel It was unfair with a huge movie, strange for a time when big budgets are taken by franchises, and visually overwhelming. A story of lies, honor and feminism that changes the point of view to what Rashomon In medieval France, he left some of the most epic and impressive action scenes of the year and one performance, that of Jodie Comer, to remember. Epic / medieval cinema is not dead, it seeks its place and The last duel he wanted to place it high and he succeeded.

The father

The Oscar this year left little taste. The films fell into oblivion as the months passed and almost none of those that wanted to take the golden statuette deserves, at this end of the year, to be remembered. None except The father. The French Florian Zeller’s film was a surprise and remains one of the most interesting stories of 2021. Anthony Hopkins’ performance will remain in the memory as one of the best and the staging, which subverts the expectations and certainties of the viewer every ten minutes, it stands out. This terrifying dance through the darkest reaches of old age is a hard drink to digest, but unforgettable too.

Dune

The bet was difficult and Denis Villeneuve saved with excellent. An adaptation of Dune which does justice to the Frank Herbert novel. With an ambitious visual, sound and plot display, the Dune of the Canadian director does not get entangled in its complicated plot and easily dodges the bumps that the very fact of being a first installment generates. Perhaps there is a bit of coldness and stiffness in her approach, and it can be attributed to her that perhaps she takes herself more seriously than she should, but there is no doubt that it was the great show of the year and that we are all looking forward to that second part with open arms.

Bo Burnham: Inside

A comedy special on the 2021 movies list? Indeed. What the American comedian Bo Burnham did is closer to fiction than anything else, and the story he tells through his interactions and songs has a pure and hard narrative gestated through tools rather than cinematographic. Cancellation Culture, Instagrammable Narcissism, Depression, Pandemic, Humor, Jeff Bezos; it all falls into the clutches of the talented Burnham in Inside. “Should I be making jokes at a time as screwed up as this, with things as screwed up as this?” Burnham wonders at one point. The answer is yes.

Hilda’s Vacation

2021 was a prolific year for Uruguayan cinema, partly due to issues inherent to the pandemic and to the time that theaters were closed during 2020. However, Hilda’s Vacation, the debut of the director Agustín Banchero, appeared in the second half of the year with a dark, hermetic and forceful proposal that shook that cataract of national films by its own virtues. Between the remarkable performance of its protagonist, Carla Moscatelli, and a narrative approach that alters the perception of what is seen on the screen, the film marked the calendar at its premiere and slipped into the conversation about the balance of the year with merits.

No time to die

The farewell of Daniel Craig as James Bond could not be missing from the list. Yes OK No time to die is mid-table in the 21st century Bond saga – by far the best are still Skyfall Y Royal Casino-, this latest installment gives a closing full of action, adrenaline, travel, new characters – Ana de Armas, who steals the film and appears 20 minutes – and, to the surprise of many, feeling. Director Cary Jojy Fukunaga almost ditches 007’s more incorruptible side to show the man underneath the suit, and this leads to an ending where it’s hard to hold back tears. Goodbye Daniel Craig’s Bond, we’re going to miss you.