Tanya Charry from El Gordo y la Flaca can be seen in a bikini from the beaches of Barranquilla, the land of Shakira

Tanya Charry, renowned reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, is in Barranquilla, Colombia celebrating his birthday. The television star went to the land of Shakira and Sofía Vergara to also celebrate the end of the year 2021. In the photo shared on Instagram, from the beach, Tanya Charry was seen in a bikini.

This he said next to the image: “Happy to be in Barranquilla celebrating my birthday, outdoors… on the beach. Avoiding crowds because we continue to take care of ourselves. Today there was no party, but it does not matter because we are healthy, which is the most important thing. And I am with my family ”.

Famous people like Borja Voices reacted to the publication and wished him a happy birthday. This one, for example, wrote: “Happy birthday, beautiful.” While María José Barraza dedicated these words to him: “Congratulations, beautiful.” Hosts like Francisca Lachapel, host of Despierta América, liked the photo.

On Instagram, the names of Raúl de Molina or Lili Estefan. Could it be that they forgot? To close this note, there was not a like from El Gordo y la Flaca in the post. Could it be because of the time difference? or it just went away.

Jomari Goyso, meanwhile, has been present on Tanya Charry’s Instagram, but in a previous post in which the communicator told part of her love story, together with her now husband. “Enjoying Bogota with my @sebjimenezz. 20 years ago we lived in this city. We worked in the same company, @caracoltv and we did not know each other at that time. After experiencing many things and going through different paths, Destiny had prepared us this time to be together. I love you @sebjimenezz #vacations #colombia #inheaven, “wrote Charry. To which Jomari Goyso replied: “Congratulations 🙌love u”.

