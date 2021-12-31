Tania Morales, former Chivas captain, is reinforcement of Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul Women began its restructuring for the tournament Scream Mexico Closing 2022, for this reason they announced through their social networks the incorporation of the Mexican midfielder 35 years old, Tania morales.

Chivas Women announced the departure of Morales in mid-December after being with the Herd since the creation of the Liga MX Women, where she achieved a championship with the rojiblancas and was the captain of the Guadalajara club. Disputed 95 games, scored 19 goals and gave 15 assists.

“With a red-and-white heart always. Thanks, historian! Thanks ‘Capi’! Thank you, Tania Morales!“, could be read in the account of Chivas.

In 2020 he had a anterior cruciate ligament tear that left her out during the Closing 2021 and part of the tournament Scream Mexico Closing 2022, making his return to the courts in the match against Tuzas del Pachuca.

This is the first incorporation of the team of Cruz Azul Women, which already has six casualties so far. Tania morales must report with the Machine In the next few days they will debut in the tournament on next january 7 visiting Mazatlan Women.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: EVA ESPEJO: WILL CELEBRATE A HISTORICAL YEAR AFTER CONQUERING THE TITLE OF THE 2021 OPENING WITH STRIPES