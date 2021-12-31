Sylvester Stallone speaking Japanese TV commercials

Sylvester Stallone was one of the most prolific Hollywood actors to appear in commercials in Japan a couple of decades ago.

We review some of them to enjoy the retro air, the actor’s ability to laugh at himself and his advances speaking with Japanese.

Sylvester Stallone is a world star. It is difficult to find a corner in the entire planet where the actor who has been part of one of the highest-grossing films for six decades since his wise decisions as a screenwriter and actor in Rocky is not known. Thanks to this popularity, the American actor has also entered the select group of stars of Hollywood who have participated in television commercials with millionaire contracts in exotic countries. In your case, it draws attention to a step through Japan that we are going to review in the different ads who starred with a good sense of humor, the peculiar fashion of the moment and a pinch of the Japanese language.

Did Sylvester Stallone learn to say more than the familiar “konichiwa” greeting? The reality is that on his tours of Japan in the 70s and 80s of the 20th century the actor included some short phrases in his appearances. Did you know what it said? Well, in the images it reminds of the posture of Joey in ‘Friends’ or the character of Bill Murray in ‘Lost In Translation’ when it comes to facing the cameras a representation in a totally unknown language.

Evidently, the Rambo and Rocky references they were non-negotiable when it came to advertising Japanese products. What few could suspect of North American hero of Vietnam is that he was going to end up promoting sausages in the Asian archipelago. At least this time he just had to stare at the camera, fake an exercise, and name the brand with an English phrase.

The other version of this ad is a simple appearance with Sylvester Stallone wedding dress, although this time with one of his appearances speaking Japanese.

Along the same lines, the great promoter of ‘The mercenaries’ has in his past an ad for soups. He basically skips rope without a shirt to recreate Rocky’s fitness training while several kids watch his workouts in admiration. Later, Sylvester Stallone reveals to young people that one of his secrets is the product he advertises. Interestingly, none of the boys have Asian features.

In another version of this same commercial, a training session is shown closer to the profile of what was expected of its characters. Of course, kill the fried sausages that every boxer like Rocky incorporates into their diet to be in the best shape. Well, maybe this part has changed quite a bit in recent years.

Actually, there are some fairly simple ads that are limited to recall some scenes from the actor’s films in the 80s of the 20th century to add the advertised product and an auction with Stallone speaking in Japanese. Perhaps now even what is most striking is the aesthetics of the time.

Nevertheless, Sylvester Stallone’s best ad in Japan is the one that uncovers its comic side. For the Knorr soups and Kazumi Kurigami, one of the most reputable Japanese ad creators, the best idea was to make the actor pretend that he was directing a movie.

In any case, Stallone displays a series of ostentatious gestures to end with a face that can only bring out a smile of his followers. Today it might be wearing one of those flashy “you won’t wait for the end” headlines. It was a concession to his sense of humor for a promotion that can hardly be understood several decades later if not for his joking tone.

The most popular advertisements in Japan for Sylvester Stallone were those for the well-known local beer brand Kirin. One is with the actor reminding the camera of the values ​​associated with drinking, although another is in the purest style of today’s colonies with the action hero riding in the desert fully dressed in denim garments.

On the other hand, the Rocky actor also had a Christmas version for your ads. He made a child dressed as Santa Claus happy and ended his appearance by speaking in Japanese to tell how good a meat was while confirming it when he put a piece in his mouth with the fork that held a sample of the product. What did he say? Probably not even Sylvester Stallone remembers.

From those experiences in the 80s and 90s Sylvester Stallone took a good handful of yen but also a multitude of fans who are still looking forward to his new films. In fact, the actor, screenwriter and producer has moved up to Asia on numerous occasions to reinforce the premiere of his latest installments. In 2021 he went with Dolph Lungdren to support the re-release of ‘Rocky IV’. Of course, he has not yet gone through any filming to regain his Japanese in front of the cameras.

