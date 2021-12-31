Strength of the peso would generate little remnant for 2022 – El Financiero

This year the remainder of operations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) would give could be low, due to the strength that the bank has maintained. weight against the dollar.

Ernesto O’Farrill, president of Grupo Bursamétrica indicated in an interview that this year there could be a remainder up to 107 billion pesos, since the exchange rate only depreciated 55 cents throughout the year.

“We have international reserves on average in the year of 195 billion dollars, and we closed with 202 billion dollars; and taking as the final exchange rate a level close to 20.45 pesos per dollar makes a difference of 55 cents (with respect to the exchange rate at the end of 2020); thus, 107 billion pesos of exchange gain would be generated “, he explained.

He clarified that, if the remainder is registered, the monetary authority could deliver these resources to the federal government in April of next year.

Arrival of Rodríguez

O’Farrill indicated that this year the central body did not grant the remainder of 2020 because it is a low amount -similar to this year-, but this situation could change since on January 1, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja will enter the replacement of Governor Alejandro Díaz de León, and who has been closely linked to the current administration .

“Banxico can easily keep all the remainder; But with the arrival of the new governor, Victoria Rodríguez, it is very likely that we will see the central bank deliver these resources (from the remainder of operations), so that Banxico could keep only 30 percent of the total; that would be 32 billion pesos as reserves within the bank as a provision for future losses, and then it could deliver 75 billion pesos to the government, “he said.

He recalled that by law Banxico would keep 30 percent of the remainder, and the remaining 70 percent would be granted to the government through the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

He added that, it is important to emphasize that, if there is a surplus, the legislation stipulates that these resources could only be used to pay public debt and to the Fund for the Stabilization of Budgetary Income (FEIP) of the Treasury.

“Of the 75 billion pesos that Banxico could deliver, according to the law, they could use 22 thousand 500 million to increase the Fund for the Stabilization of Income of the Federal Government, and only 52 thousand 500 million pesos would be allocated to the payment of the public debt, but it is really very little, since the 52 thousand 500 million pesos are only equivalent to 0.5 percent of the total debt “, he pointed out.

Special

On the contrary, Jacobo Rodríguez, director of economic analysis at BW Capital, asserted that, due to the strength that the Mexican currency has maintained against the US currency, Banxico would not have an operating surplus.

“It is not expected that in 2022 the SHCP will receive remnants from Banxico due to the depreciation of the weight Mexican was marginal against the US dollar; Taking into account the opening of this and the closing of 2021, the peso only depreciates 3.0 percent; but taking into account the average exchange rate between 2020 and 2021, the Mexican peso appreciates 5.5 percent, “he said.

The specialist added that it is important to remember that the remnants come from profits from the management of reserves, but with the appreciation of the Mexican peso and interest rates in the world close to zero, it is likely that the monetary authority will not have a remnant.

“Said profits would be marginal and even negative. The remnants are mainly generated when we observe episodes of strong depreciation of the Mexican peso and this was not the case in 2021. In fact, the fact that there are no remnants is a reflection of the stability that our currency maintained throughout the year, “he added.

Since last year the issue of the remainder has been involved in controversies, as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the monetary authority to advance the payment of these resources, however, the law of the body itself stipulates that in April the leftover from operations from a year earlier.