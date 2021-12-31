State hospitals at 59% occupancy; worst nationally

Based on the official data of hospital occupancy of the IRAG Network issued by the Ministry of Health, the Serendipia Data portal indicated this December 30 that the occupancy of beds by COVID-19 in Chihuahua reaches the 59.32%.

During the last week, hospital occupancy by # COVID19 in Mexico it increased by 0.73%

The entities with the highest occupancy in general hospital beds are: #Chihuahua: 59.32%#Aguascalientes: 48.50%#BajaCalifornia: 38.46% https: //t.co/DMEvE8XLSa pic.twitter.com/VO0ALevQKb – Serendipity (@SerendipiaData) December 30, 2021

Chihuahua remains the state with the most saturated hospitals in the country. Aguascalientes follows with 48.5%, then Baja California with 38.46%, Durango with 35.5% and Coahuila with 33.59%.

The occupation in Chihuahua It is 4.31 percentage points lower than that of the previous day, although 1.72 points higher than that of a week ago.

The data contrasts with that issued by the State Health Secretariat, since in public hospitals it registers saturation of around 50 percent.

It should be taken into account that the occupation may vary not only due to the arrival or discharge of COVID-19 patients, but also due to the number of beds. Since the fourth wave began, health authorities reported that they began to expand the capacities of health centers to receive patients.

Hospitalization and mortality rates.

Chihuahua has the third rate of hospitalizations (admitted patients) with 23.41 per 100 thousand inhabitants, only behind Baja California with a rate of 40.68 p / c 100 thousand and Sonora with a rate of 26.25 p / c 100 thousand.

In the positive rate, Chihuahua is third with 164.45 per 100,000 in the last month. Baja California Sur and Baja California surpass it.

In terms of mortality rate, Chihuahua is third in the last month with 9.96 deaths from the virus per 100,000 inhabitants, behind Baja California (21.04) and Sonora (12.09).