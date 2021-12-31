Starzplay arrives in January with the premiere of “Express”

“Express”, “Baptiste”, “MalaYerba” and “The Great” are some of the series available for January on Starzplay. Photo: Courtesy

In January, Starzplay arrives with several premieres, which includes the series “Express”, which will premiere on Sunday 16 and which tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Barbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family, after being this victim of one of the newest forms of criminal violence that is spreading massively … express kidnappings.

Also, the premiere of the second season of “Baptiste” arrives on Sunday, January 2. “Baptiste” tells the story of the renowned French detective, Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) who stops at nothing to discover the truth behind the most complex cases of missing persons that have him completely obsessed.

The MalaYerba season finale arrives on January 2. “MalaYerba” tells the story of Félix, Mariana and Ignacio, three young entrepreneurs, intelligent and ambitious, who are betting on a market that has just been legalized in Colombia: medicinal cannabis. His company, KannaLab, quickly becomes an entrepreneur’s dream and the envy of his generation.

Full list of series and movies for January:

Series

Express: tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Barbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family, after being the victim of one of the newest forms of criminal violence that is spreading massively … express kidnappings. Set in a world in which everything moves so quickly that people’s ability to understand and react has been altered in a way that is not yet known how it will affect us, a group of people know that discomfort can turn into fear and being exploited for profit. Now that she works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers, Barbara is on a mission to understand why this happened to her and to discover the people who threatened her life and that of her family.

Baptiste S2: tells the story of renowned French detective, Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) who stops at nothing to uncover the truth behind the most complex cases of missing persons that have him completely obsessed. At the beginning of the second season, Julien Baptiste returns to work as a private detective and finds some runaway teenagers who do not want to be discovered. But he is not the man viewers met at the end of the first season. A horrible personal tragedy left him heartbroken and estranged from his wife Celia, for this reason he finds himself looking for any distraction, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case.

Evil plant: Félix, Mariana and Ignacio, three young entrepreneurs, intelligent and ambitious, who are betting on a market that has just been legalized in Colombia: medicinal cannabis. His company, KannaLab, quickly becomes an entrepreneur’s dream and the envy of his generation. Its founders are the perfect team: Mariana has the land to cultivate; Ignacio has the network; and Felix, the perfect and unique seed with which they will rule the world. However, their lives will be disrupted when Lola, an ambitious journalist, sets her sights on their company and discovers that there is a dark past behind the famous seed.

The Great S2: In season two of “The Great,” Catherine finally takes the Russian throne on her own, but she quickly learns that dethroning her husband was just the beginning. Now, he must face the realities of “liberating” a country that does not want to be free. Her struggle to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean facing off against her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson). Also, she will fight her own heart as she continues to navigate her relationship with Peter. Ultimately, Catherine will learn that in order to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and wishful thinking, and that becoming “Great” will ask of her for more than she could have imagined.

Power Book II: Ghost S2: begins his second season with Tariq St. Patrick still fleeing the legacy that haunts him. Forced to take the life of his teacher, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself moving further away from what he has been fighting for: his family. With Tasha as protected witnesses, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what remains of his family. Unable to go it alone, he turns to those with power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All these roads have a high price, so he goes back to work with the Tejada.

Films

Marie Antoinette: the story of Marie-Antoinette, a naive 14-year-old Austrian who married Louis XVI unprepared for the political troubles of being Queen of France during the French Revolution.

The Witch: In 1630, New England, members of a farming family suspect that the eldest daughter is a victim of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly disappears. Evil takes many forms.

Mamma Mia !: Sophie only has one wish for her wedding to be perfect: for her father to accompany her to the altar, now she just has to find out who he is. Oscar winner Meryl Streep leads an all-star cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, in this musical celebration of mothers, daughters and fathers, and true loves lost and found. Based on the Broadway hit and full of ABBA songs.

Crimson Peak: A woman (Mia Wasikowska) investigates ghostly visions in a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband (Tom Hiddleston) and her mysterious sister-in-law (Jessica Chastain).