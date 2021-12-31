‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: why Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have stopped playing the Marvel hero – movie news

Tom Holland will bring Spider-Man back to life in a new trilogy and two installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new installment of Spider-Man, has been a success at the box office. Tom Holland is back at the helm of the wall-crawler, and he will continue to be for much longer. The actor has signed for five more installments, one new spider-man trilogy and two installments in for the future Phases of Marvel. However, his predecessors: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did not suffer the same fate.

Actor Tobey Maguire starred in up to three installments: Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3. The last one was released in 2008, under the direction of Sam Raimi, and despite not having received such a warm reception from the public as the previous ones, it managed to achieve its goal. Following this tape, a new Spider-Man trilogy was announced in which Maguire and Kirsten Dunst would returnas well as Michael Papajohn (Uncle Ben’s killer). Some names that sounded to be able to join the project were: Rachel McAdams, Romola Garai and Anne Hathawaand as Spidey’s friend “Black Cat”.

However, this ultimately would not come to fruition. On January 6, 2010, rumors emerged that there was tension between Raimi, who wanted John Malkovich to don the Vulture costume, and the studio, who preferred to have a darker villain and add a romance between Spider-Man and the Black Cat. Finally filming was suspended, the director abandoned the project and his protagonist behind him.

GOODBYE TOBEY, HELLO ANDREW

On January 13, 2010 Sony announced a reboot of Spider-Man dated 2012 and with James Vanderbilt at the controls of the address. This time, the Lizard was going to be the villain and the idea was to offer a Peter Parker “more contemporary and realisticThis resulted in Andrew Garfield playing the new Spider-Man, alongside Emma Stone as the new Mary Jane, for two installments: The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro.

But as we all know, Garfield only gave life to this character during two installments, despite the fact that after the premiere of the last film, a third and a fourth installment had already been announced with the return of the actor, but that never happened. After the scriptwriter of the previous installments, Roberto Orci, leave the project, Garfield begins to remind the media that he only has a contract for Episode 3.

Finally, in February 2015, almost a year after the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it is finally announced that the agreement between Sony and Marvel to include Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been closed and that it will be un reboot with a new actor.

A DIFFERENT FUTURE

However, for Tom Holland it paints a very, very different future from his predecessors. For now, it is expected that he will put himself in the skin of the wall-crawler solo for three more installments. But not only that. He will also form a team again with the new group of Avengers that Marvel has in the future films of the different and coming Phases.