Spider-Man: No Way Home already surpassed the Dark Knight at the box office

While it’s no surprise that the Marvel-Disney partnership dominates the global box office, we’re definitely talking about a very different success with Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%. The high expectations of the fans, the various theories that came out week after week and everyone wanted to check, as well as the good reviews from the specialists managed to put together the perfect context for this third installment to have an incredible reception despite the global pandemic. With each new day that passes, the film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya breaks some new record either within Marvel titles or superhero movies.

Blockbusters are made to fill movie theaters with millions of fans waiting to see their heroes in action. However, making a film of this type ensures absolutely nothing, especially since they are becoming more expensive to produce and a large part of the audience is rather tired of the genre. It’s always interesting to see which movies end up making the top box office list and how some older ones haven’t lost their position despite time. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will continue to break records because it will still be on the bill for a while, but now the medal can be hung as one of the highest grossing in all of history.

According ComicBook.com, the third installment of Spider-Man, directed by Jon Watts, has already reached the enviable amount of US $ 536,592,000 million domestically; that is, in the United States. With these numbers he already surpassed Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, the famous sequel directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale and which showed us the great performance of Heath Ledger as Joker. At the time, this title obtained US $ 534,858,444 million after passing through the country. Thus, Spider-Man: No Way Home it just became the # 12 highest grossing movie ever.

It may go up the list as it will still be in theaters for several weeks; Especially since the film brought audiences back to commercial theaters at a time of great need. It is clear that this impulse will be exploited as much as possible and that will be to the benefit of Marvel and Sony, who with this third part has already scored the best numbers of the company.

Some analysts believe that it is possible that the film could exceed one billion in the United States, which would also be historic. For now, this amount has already been achieved worldwide and that has yet to be released in some countries, where the film will arrive in early 2022. What is almost a fact is that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will continue to climb all the way to the Top 10 highest grossing titles, but we’ll have to wait to see if it gets a better spot or stays last. The goal now is for the sequel to reach US $ 936 million earned by Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, very complicated task.

This movie’s numbers also outnumbered Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, an unexpected success for Lucasfilm, which at the time managed to recover US $ 532 million in the United States. This title was very special for the company because it was not part of the trilogy starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver. Rogue one is a spin-off that surprised locals and strangers, and that boosted the world of Star Wars again. For a long time there was talk about making a prequel or starting from this story to have more spin-offs, and at least one was confirmed as a series for Disney + with Diego Luna reprising his role as Andor.

With the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel and Sony were quick to confirm a fourth installment of the superhero, although we still do not know what will happen to Tom holland, if it will remain as the protagonist or if it will leave room for the arrival of another version. Marvel is preparing the ground for the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Sony is doing the same with Morbius. However, these films will not achieve similar amounts even if they are a box office success.

