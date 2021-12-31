South Africa registers fewer seriously ill patients in fourth wave driven by omicron – El Financiero

Netcare, the company that operates the largest private healthcare network in South Africa, is seeing “significantly fewer patients” hospitalized with pre-existing medical and respiratory conditions during the fourth wave powered by omicron.

The proportion of people with severe respiratory conditions seeking treatment was almost 32 percent compared to more than 91 percent during the third wave, when the delta strain was dominant, Netcare said in a research note.

COVID-19 patients who need oxygen, in the current context of rising infections, have plummeted to about 18 percent compared to 74 percent in the previous wave, according to the study.

The highly communicable omicron variant, first identified in southern Africa, appears to be less likely to cause serious illness, particularly in vaccinated people.

“A different pattern of characteristics and outcomes was observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the early phase of the fourth wave compared to earlier waves in South Africa, with younger patients and with fewer comorbidities, fewer hospitalizations and respiratory diagnoses, and a decrease in severity and mortalityNetcare said.