This story is based on the novel by Winston Groom, and tells the life of an endearing young man named Forrest Gump. East hailing from Alabama is a witness of key moments in American history, but for Forrest they pass like an ordinary situation.

Forrest Gump has many strengths that make it a weighty movie, like its cast. While Tom Hanks steals the movie, they shine too Robin wright What Jenny curran eternal friend of Forrest and his great love, Gary sinise As the Lieutenant Dan, Sally field as the Mrs. Gump and without forgetting Mykelti williamson What Benjamin Buford Blue, better known as Bubba, Forrest’s best friend. Another of its points is the way in which the plot of the film is told while it connects with the historical moments of the time, such as the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam War, among others. Nor should we forget the special effects, the ones that made it possible for Forrest to meet Kennedy, Nixon, John Lennon, among other stars already deceased.

In the title it says that Forrest Gump is the best option to ring in the New Year and that’s because, in addition to being a unique and unmatched film, it has a small detail that not all movies have.

The point is that if you start to see Forrest Gump at 10:38:57 pm of December 31st, They will be able to celebrate at 00 on January 1 the New Year and accompany Lieutenant Dan. Having the film at that time, they will arrive just at the moment of the footage where Forrest and the Lieutenant are in New York in a bar, while Forrest tells him the promise he made to Bubba to run a shrimp boat.

