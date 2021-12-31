Shiloh continues to learn to dance and enchants with her sports outfit to train

She is the daughter of one of the most glamorous actresses, but her relaxed taste for fashion makes her the teenage queen of comfort and informality, elements that are always present in each of Shiloh’s outfits. In a new outing, Angelina Jolie’s daughter charmed with her black sports outfit.

That she has surprised with her transformed appearance at the premiere of “Eternals”, in an elegant black velvet dress, speaks of her versatility and the charm inherited from the actress to attract the attention of millions of fans.

At the age of 15, the teenager evolved in her way of dressing and is able to combine elegance with the freedom of casual pieces that any young person usually uses.

All about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s daughter captivates with a black outfit

In some photos that went viral on the networks, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was seen in a new outing of their dance lessons. Shiloh Jolie Pitt does not leave her classes to learn to dance and every week there are several assistances to the Studio City academy.

The videos that were known on the networks showed the passion he feels for dance, in which he already shows his skills, after months learning bold steps.

The paparazzi caught the young woman leaving her activity and she looked charming in her sports outfit. Baggy jogger-style pants and a black hoodie were her perfect outfit to feel good about while doing her moves on the court.

Shiloh wore her usual style: her blonde hair tied in a high ponytail, her black mask, a smart watch and some Nike sneakers, sealed her casual image on a winter morning in the United States.

The teenager had her phone in her hand and walked down the street with a bag on her back, upon leaving a new class, reaffirming her taste for urban fashion in which she enjoyed original pieces typical of teenagers her age.

The Hollywood Life portal recalled that Angelina’s biological firstborn is a girl who is fond of everything that provides comfort, so at each outing she can be seen wearing jeans, Converse sneakers, T-shirts of different models, and any sports pants.

And at the end of the year, the young favorite of millions of fans continues to cause a sensation with a natural charm, just like her mother has distilled for decades on the big screen.

All about Famous