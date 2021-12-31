Shawn Mendes reveals details of his breakup with Camila Cabello on ‘It’ll Be Okay’, his latest song

Barely a few weeks have passed since the news of the breakup of Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes surprised the fans of the couple. Their relationship, born after their collaboration in success Miss, was forged during the last two years and made them one of the fashionable couples in the Hollywood universe and one of the most sought after by the paparazzi.

However, after two years of romance, the couple announced their breakup through a statement on Instagram: “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as better. friends and we will remain best friends“both wrote.

Shawn Mendes broke up with Camila Cabello

Many were those who at that time began to consider the reasons for the end of Shawmilla’s relationship (the name that fans gave the couple) and, after the first confirmations, it seems that it was the American singer who decided to end their idyllic romance.

As explained by sources close to Camila exclusively for E! News, it was Shawn Mendes who ‘started the conversation’ to break, something that did not sit well with her at first. However, although Camila was’very upset about the separation ‘They both agreed that it was the best thing for their relationship.

This same source has also affirmed that the interpreter of Havana has not had a good time after breaking up with her partner, but the support of her environment and work occupations have kept her afloat during these days. “The relationship was turning obsolete and complacent and they decided that it was better to be friends, “he concluded.

‘It’ll Be Okay’, the song in which Shawn Mendes reveals the reasons for the breakup

The American singer just released a new song, It’ll be ok, and it seems that many fans assure that this song reveals all the details about its break up with Camila Cabello. Apparently, everything indicates that the feelings were “cooling” and this new song only confirms the theories of the fans.

Shawn analyzes in his lyrics all the phases his relationship went through, from the moment he realized something was wrong to trying to solve the problem by ignoring it: ” Are we going to do it? Is it going to hurt? We can try to sedate him, but it never works, ” Shawn sings in this new song.

The artist also talks about the moment in which he made the decision, believing that, although he could hurt his partner, it was the best for both of them: ” I have begun to imagine a world in which we do not coincide. It’s making me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise”

In fact, Shawn also opens up about the toughest moments of the breakup and sings to vent: “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy for you / Everything will be fine / If we can’t stop bleeding, /We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I will love you in every way“.