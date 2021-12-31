Shawn Mendes revealed how the quarantine affected his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the most established couples of the North American music industry. The 23-year-old Canadian and the 24-year-old Cuban have been together for two years and have no shame when it comes to showing how in love they are.

While promoting his new song “Summer of Love”, a feat with Tainy, Mendes acknowledged that the lyrics are inspired by his beloved and that the quarantine ended up being a honeymoon period for both, where they were able to strengthen their relationship.

“It was like writing about the first months we were locked up. Camila and I were very lucky because we were able to have a moment of calm. It was the first time in six years that we were able to relax and not work at all”He said during an interview with Audacy Check In. “We would go biking around Miami and that felt really beautiful,” he added.

When it was time to sit down to write, all those experiences came to mind. “I was writing about it,” he said. “Having a lot of nostalgia for those moments because without them It would have been very difficult for us to find the time to connect. It really brought us closer together”.

Relaxed look for the walk of the Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes couple GROSBY GROUP – LA NACION

“Meditation and tequila, call you my lady. I did not know how much I needed you, and I hate when I have to leave you, “says the lyrics of” Summer of Love “, where the musician also assures that he will take mental photos of his girl for when winter comes and they must separate.

Mendes also spoke about the lessons this pandemic left him. “It was a very visceral time for me. Life flies by and I don’t usually have time to see the details, but at that time it was raining, there were beautiful tropical storms, “he recalled. “I think that moment made me realize how precious time is to make sure I’m spending it in the right places.”

Some time ago, the singer also revealed that it was thanks to Cabello that he was able to understand what was one of the biggest fears of his life. “I raised my voice to my girlfriend and she said, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice, why did you do it?’ And at that moment I got very defensive”, He recounted in the podcast Man enough. “I started to say, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice to you!’ And actually I was. At that moment I felt her shrink as I grew older and I thought, ‘My God, this is the worst,’ “he added.

“I’m so scared of being devilish“He acknowledged sincerely and with an open heart. “I don’t want to be bad,” he emphasized. “There may even be something wrong with me and I have to accept that it exists.. And that other part of me just has to be here, and we just have to work together until eventually all the trauma and sprains go away, and that’s okay, ”he said.

In the interview he again recognized that it is the singer who manages to bring him down to earth. “She comforted me. Then it took me about 20 minutes in which we were separated reading, to be able to come back to her and feel: ‘God, that was a lot and I really am sorry,’ “he concluded.

Mendes and Cabello met in 2014 and after being great friends for a while, in 2019 they confirmed that they were in a relationship. The relationship, solid and consolidated, could go further in the near future, as there are rumors of engagement and marriage.