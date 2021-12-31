Series – ‘Bel Air’: The new ‘Prince of Bel-Air’: Will Smith presents his successor 30 years later

‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ It was a series in the 90s what caused fury among the youth. It was a real ‘boom’ that caused Will Smith in his day. But three decades later yese looks again at the successful series, although it must have nuances … more in keeping with today’s life. Play current themes that did not exist in their day. 30 years have passed!

It’s called Bel-Air And this new version will arrive three decades after the original, adapted to current times and with the aim of keeping up with those years. Furthermore, the series been in production for a year.

However Will Smith is no longer here to take up the matter. Time passes for everyone and the The model they intend to include in this new stage must be subject to current canons. That s, the famous actor has intervened in a key factor.

In a meeting goes Zoom, organized by the Peacook production company, Smith revealed which actor will play the title role in Bel-Air.

Be the young Jabari banks. Recognized as a huge fan of the original series and excited by such a revelation, Banks made a promise: to strive to live up to Will Smith. “This is a dream that comes true.”.

‘With a vision reinvented, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and inherent prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute-per-episode sitcom format, while still offering arrogance and nods to the original show, ” his description in the Hollywood Reporter reads.