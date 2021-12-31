Selena Gomez explains what happened to her self tan at the Met gala

Selena Gomez was the last celebrity to record her beauty routine for the American edition of ‘Vogue’ magazine. After learning about Rosalía or Kendall Jenner’s makeup and skincare tricks, readers of the most important magazine in the sector have been able to learn how the singer made up for an evening event.

The singer of ‘Dance with me’ usually uses products from Rare Beauty, her cosmetic firm that she launched just a year ago. Between bases and shadows, the actress has also confessed what has been her most notorious beauty mistake and that it has as its protagonists a self-tanner and the Met gala, the most outstanding event in the fashion industry that will be held next Monday, September 13 .

Selena Gomez with her look proposal for a night event Instagram @selenagomez

“I want to tell you a funny story about the self tanner. I was getting ready for the Met Gala and I wanted to add a bit of color to my skin, so I put on a self-tanning lotion that made it very beautiful, ”says Gomez, referring to the 2018 edition that was dedicated to religious aesthetics. .

Image description Evan agostini

Selena appeared on the red carpet in a Coach kilometer train chiffon dress. However, his look was harshly criticized but not for the design, but for his excessively tanned skin that was the subject of memes on social networks. Three years after this moment, the artist herself wanted to share what really happened to her skin.

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in May 2018 Evan agostini

As he explains, he applied the self-tanner under a light that was not the most suitable and that ended up playing a trick on him. “As the night went by, the color got darker and darker, although on the red carpet I assumed that my skin was like it was in the hotel,” he says with a laugh.

As the night went by, the color got darker and darker, although on the red carpet I assumed that my skin was like in the hotel “







Selena GomezSinger and actress





In full celebration the young woman began to receive criticism and it was then that she realized that her skin was not as she wanted. “I was at the Met Gala, basically one of the most prestigious events, walking and trying to look pretty and when I sit down I see a photo of me in which I am totally orange,” she says amused.

Read also

Faced with the wave of memes, Gomez’s reaction was to join them and laugh at her beauty mistake. “I thought they were going to eat me alive and I decided to have my security team record me going to my car on the run and later upload a photo like ‘my reaction after seeing my photos at the Met Gala.” A publication, which had thousands of ‘likes’, with which the actress demonstrated her good sense of humor.