Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne get the same tattoo | PHOTOS

The singer Selena Gomez and the model Cara delevingne The exact same design was tattooed by the same artist. Is about Keith Scott McCurdy, who in New York is better known as ‘Bang Bang’ and he had the great opportunity to capture his incredible work on the skin of both famous women.

Through his Instagram account, the tattoo artist boasted the design made to both, although without revealing what was the reason why you both chose the same rose with a water-spray effectto.

First he showed the one of the interpreter of ‘Dance with me’, which is located on the upper part of her back, starting practically at the nape of her neck and reaching the middle of her back. “Thank you for always being wonderful, “he wrote.

On the other hand, that of the model and actress is practically the same design, only that it is located on your right side, starting approximately at the ribs and ending above the hip.

“I had so much fun doing these tattoos, thank you for always trusting me Cara, “she wrote.” Nor did I tell them until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos“, boasted the tattoo artist in his social network with more than 2.5 million followers.

Bang Bang has not only been in charge of tattooing this pair of successful women, but also claims to have worked forRihanna, basketball player Lebron James, Katy Perry and even the famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

