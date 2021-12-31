Scott Disick is still supremely down because Kourtney Kardashian gets married

We don’t say it, the ‘Daiy Mail’ says it. And when one of the most important gossip newspapers in the UK says it, it is when the ‘river sounds, water brings’. So it seems that ‘Lord’ Scott Disick (38) is not doing anything well that Kourtney Kardashian (42) go down the aisle with Travis Barker. Why?

Well, because it doesn’t lift its head. “He’s trying his best to be okay, but it’s hard for him. He is looking for a lot of support, but it is not easy, “says a close friend of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children. And be careful because one of the shoulders on which he is leaning to overcome the future wedding of his ex-partner is Kim Kardashian, his ex-sister-in-law. Yes, as you read. Recently Scott went on an appointment that Kim Kardashian (41) had with Pete Davidson to cheer up a bit.

Drums for Blink-182 and ‘Klan’ started dating earlier this year, and over a romantic weekend, the 45-year-old rocker decided kneel inside a circle of red roses on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. Kourtney’s sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were among the onlookers as the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship.

A witness who was present at the moment told ‘E! News’ that “Travis walked Kourtney down to the beach where she had red and white heart-shaped flowers. She looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney grinning from ear to ear and she covered her mouth with her hand, looking surprised. family encouraged them and they returned to the hotel. “

Travis barker, the ‘Feeling This’ hitmaker, also has an 18-year-old son named Landon with his second wife, Shanna Moakler. Have been married twice beforeHowever, his first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted only nine months. Meanwhile, Kourtney has Mason, eleven, Reign, six, and Penelope, nine, with ex-partner Scott Disick, and this will be their first marriage.

And well, let’s see, really Scott would not have to be down because he has had quite a few relationships after Kourtney and the truth is that both have tried many times, with children in between, and it has not worked. So, friend Scott, you will have no choice but to go to the wedding and smile.