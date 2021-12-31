Santos Laguna fires Guillermo Almada

Mexico.- The Directive of Santos Laguna could no longer sustain the project of Guillermo Almada and after the elimination of the team in the Apertura 2021 of the MX League They have decided that he should no longer continue leading the team. According to the statement, the decision to leave was due to differences in the club’s medium and long-term vision, from now on the Lagunero team is looking for a new coach.

“After completing the participation of the First Men’s Team in the GRITA MÉXICO Apertura 2021 Tournament, the Sports Committee met to carry out the corresponding evaluation. In this session, it was determined not to continue the process of Guillermo Almada and his Technical Corps at the head of the squad, derived differences in vision in the medium and long term, “the team’s statement read.

Guillermo Almada leaves with regular numbers but within what is possible with presentations in the 6 tournaments that his fans liked, without neglecting that Almada was the one who bet on several players from the team’s quarry, taking them to the first team and consolidating them, cases like that of Carlos Acevedo to whom he gave the captain’s badge, Eduardo Aguirre who has also demonstrated with greater confidence, the cases of Alan Cervantes and that of Santiago Munoz who was even sold to Newcastle in England.

In total he was on the bench 84 times, won 38 games, tied 25 and only lost 21 (these numbers do not include Liguilla). Almada could not be crowned with Santos in the 6 tournaments in which he was in charge but in the Clausura 2021 he reached the final of the MX League and was only a few minutes away from winning his first title, but ended up losing to Cruz Azul, then for this season he made a great season again where he got the team to the 4th finals after overcoming the Repechage.

Guillermo Almada lived his last match with Santos against Tigres | Photo: Jam Media

For now Santos Laguna after the announcement does not have more information on who could be in charge of taking the bench, it is said that within the next few days they will be releasing more details, although it is already speculated that Nacho ambriz He is one of the strong candidates to take the reins of the team, remembering after his dismissal from Huesca of Spain he returned to Mexico to find a new possibility to train.

The Lagunero club will break ranks this week and they will take a couple of weeks of vacation, after that they will begin the low and high movements for the next tournament, it is expected that they will release more information about the players who are interested in other clubs in the League. MX.