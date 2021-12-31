Ryan Reynolds: this is what the actor does when he is mistaken for Ben Affleck eint | Shows

Ryan reynolds has an impressive career with decades of success in Hollywood. He has played iconic roles in movies like The Proposal, Wolverine, and even became a Pokémon to voice Pikachu in his own movie. However, the actor sometimes takes credit for films that he did not record when he was mistaken for another great of the cinema: Ben affleck.

The resemblance of Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck

The Deadpool interpreter was invited to the podcast Dear hank and john after contacting one of the hosts on social media. In this he told that years ago visits a New York pizzeria where he is mistaken for Affleck.

“I have never corrected them. I feel like it wouldn’t be good for me if I revealed it ”, Reynolds said of the experience. “Simply they think i’m ben affleck and they ask me how is JLO. And I say: ‘Great, good’. Then I grab the pizza and go, “he added, detailing that he does not mind being confused with the protagonist of Batman vs. Superman

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lopez held a ‘pajama party’ with all the women in her family and without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship after 17 years. Photo: GC Images

The actors don’t just look alike physically. Both have also had a similar professional career. For example, the two of them have been on superhero projects. For DC Comics, Reynolds played Green Lantern, a film where he met his current wife Blake Lively, while Affleck has played Superman for the Justice League. They have also acted for Marvel: Ben played Daredevil, where he met again and fell in love with his ex-wife Jennifer garner, and Ryan has put on the Deadpool costume.

The ryan of hollywood

Blake Lively’s husband also revealed that he is often mistaken for Ryan gosling, main figure of films like Diary of a passion and La la land.

“If I had starred in Diary of a Passion instead of Gosling, I think it would have been a disaster,” laughed Reynolds.