Ryan Philippe, the ’90s star whose breakup with Reese Witherspoon cost him fame

With movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Studio 54 or Cruel intentions, Ryan phillippe he became a true adolescent heartthrob of the 90s. His strong and charismatic physical presence positioned him as one of the stars of the moment, a status that continued to rise after starting a relationship with Reese witherspoon, with whom he agreed on Cruel Intentions and married in 1999.

Both became one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, so much so that media like Vanity Fair even they rated them as the relationship “Most captivating since Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward”. In addition, his continuous presence in the spotlight allowed the actor to continue at the top in his transition from teenage star to actor of award-winning and reputable projects, as was the case with the Oscar winner. Crash or from Flags of our fathers by Clint Eastwood. However, everything changed when she divorced Witherspoon in 2006.

While Reese Witherspoon continued at the top after winning the Oscar and not stopping him from raining projects, Ryan Philippe watched as the industry stopped paying attention to him. He had no choice but to reinvent himself and find a place in series B action productions, try to make his directorial debut in films such as Catch Hell in 2014 or even lend himself to host WWE matches.

Thus, while Witherspoon currently lives as a successful actress and producer with large projects such as Big Little Lies, Philippe must settle for continuing to work away from the fame of yesteryear in series such as Big sky Disney + or low-budget horror movies like Seven Wishes. Nevertheless, He still stays very true to his old teenage idol image, allowing himself to be seen on his social networks as an attractive and muscular actor who continues to fall in love even far from being the star he was in the 90s.

