Rubén reacts to Vera’s pumpkins with Britney Spears’ ‘Baby one more time’



Rubén is Spain’s sub capeón of powerlifting, something similar to weightlifting



Vera did not know what to do when Rubén has sung and danced ‘Baby one more time’ by Britney Spears

Ruben He is a student and an athlete, he is 18 years old, and he is also runner-up in powerlifting. In the last championship he lifted 240 kilos in squat, 147.5 in bench and 240 kilos in dead hair. And after finishing lifting the last attempt of deadlift, he came out singing ‘Baby one more time’ and the whole pavilion in silence and singing.

In the restaurant, he has dined with Vera, a young woman who defines herself as a very lonely person and she likes to earn things for herself, she doesn’t want anyone to help her. The first impression of both has been very good, Rubén really liked his eyes and Vera, his size and height.

The couple has talked about their hobbies, their goals in life and there has also been a moment in the appointment in which Rubén has come up and has sung and danced his hymn, ‘Baby one more time’ by Britney Spears. Vera has been very surprised but has also been a bit ashamed.