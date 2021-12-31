Rosario Dawson was cast in ‘Alexander’ because the director thought she looked like Angelina Jolie

Director Oliver Stone Alexander it was filled with star power. Starring Colin Farrell, the film featured a cast that included actors Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, and Rosario Dawson. Dawson, whose career was gaining momentum, caught Stone’s attention in many ways. And one of those ways was because the actor looked strikingly like Angelina Jolie.

How Rosario Dawson landed the role in ‘Alexander’

Rosario Dawson | John Britt / Getty Images

Rosario Dawson was determined to appear in an Oliver Stone project. However, there was a point where Dawson’s programming would have prevented him from being a part of Alexander. Initially, the Rental star thought her chances of landing the part were slim.

“I auditioned for that and this was all about they probably won’t be able to hire you yet,” Dawson told Tribute. “There is a certain quota of European actors that he has to hire because he had a lot of European funding.”

Dawson began to explore roles in other films as Stone had not made up his mind to cast her. She was about to sign a contract that would have rendered her unavailable. However, fortunately for Dawson, his agent interfered.

“So my agent called him and gave him the ultimatum. Like, ‘Listen, she doesn’t have time for you to go to France and find out what you want to do. You make him an offer now or you don’t, ‘”Dawson recalls. “And I say, ‘What are you doing? You don’t give Oliver Stone an ultimatum. I really, really want this part. You know, kiss her ass. That’s what I want you to do for me. ‘

To Dawson’s relief, Stone called her a couple of days later to let her know that he had secured the role.

Oliver Stone chose Rosario Dawson for ‘Alexander’ because she looked a lot like Angelina Jolie

According to Contact Music, part of the reason Rosario Dawson managed to land the role in Alexander it was for The mandalorian the actor’s resemblance to Jolie. Director Oliver Stone felt that the similarities between Dawson and Jolie would influence Alexander’s Oedipus complex.

“He looked at me and looked at me and said, ‘On camera you look a lot like Angelina Jolie – the strong jaw, the lips,’ Dawson shared.

“(He said) He (Alexander) was notoriously gay… and I like to think that something about Roxane reminds him of his mother. An oedipal thing. I want to play with that, ”Dawson added.

How Rosario Dawson being naked in ‘Alexander’ impacted her future film roles

Rosario Dawson had a bit of a hard time after shooting a nude scene in Alexander. The Sin City alum revealed that due to Stone’s movie, many casting directors wanted her in more revealing clothing. A preference that annoyed Dawson.

“I was acting with my butt and the casting directors were saying, ‘You’re perfect for this role, but can you wear something a little less shapeless?'” Dawson confided to The Guardian. “I’m like, ‘Ugh, okay,’ but these stupid conversations needed to be had, because unfortunately, don’t believe what they tell you, there’s very little imagination in Hollywood.”

Dawson noted that her nude scene in Alexander it is available on the internet.

“No, not at all,” Dawson replied when asked if that fact bothered her. “My point is: So don’t complain, ‘We don’t know what it really looks like.’ Are you kidding?! Do your research. »

Dawson further illustrated her point by recalling what she once heard an executive say about her.

“’She seems a little fat right now,’” she recalled. “Actually? They’re called breasts… There was definitely a period over a couple of years where I rebelled against that. It probably cost me a lot of really big jobs, but I was very angry.

