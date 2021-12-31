Roblox sued for music by Ariana Grande and the Rolling Stones

AFP

The holders of the copyrights of great and well-known artists such as The Rolling Stones, Imagine Dragons and Ariana Grande they sued for $ 200 million to the Roblox video game platform, accusing them of using their songs without permission, or having copyrights.

The National Association of Publishers of Music (NMPA) asks for compensation of 200 million dollars due to “the blatant exploitation” of music without a license, and also that musicians are paid when their works are used on the platform.

“(Roblox) takes advantage of the lack of knowledge of young people about copyright “said David Israelite, President of the NMPA) during the Association meeting.

The president of this organization ensures that the video game distributor does nothing to prevent those rights from being violated or alert users to its use.

“They made hundreds of millions of dollars by requiring users to pay every time they upload music to the platform “Israelite said in a statement.

The organization announced the copyright lawsuit during an annual meeting held last Thursday and says they are targeting the industry. On the other hand, They did not specify before which court they filed the lawsuit.

This is a “misunderstanding”, says Roblox

Roblox responded, claiming that does not tolerate infringements of copyright and takes action against those who violate its rules.

“We are surprised and disappointed by this lawsuit which is a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Roblox platform operates and we will vigorously defend Roblox as we work for a just resolution“said the video game company in a statement.

The platform is home to more than 31 million users who spent billions of hours there at the end of last year, according to official company data.

Twitch also targeted for use of non-copyrighted songs

The organization supports a campaign to remove unlicensed songs on the online live streaming service, Twitch, which is owned by Amazon and is greatly assisted by gamers to consume and distribute its content.

“Twitch should serve its users by fully licensing the music, allowing the platform to thrive and that copyright owners are adequately compensated, “Israelite said.

Twitch is in “active and ongoing” talks with music copyright holdersa company spokesman said in response to a request for comment from the agency. AFP.

