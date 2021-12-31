Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon sign for Christopher Nolan’s new Oppenheimer

MADRID, Nov. 2 (CulturaOcio) –

Matt Damon Y Robert Downey Jr. are about to seal their incorporation to the cast of ‘Oppenheimer‘, Christopher Nolan’s new film focusing on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb who will give life Cillian Murphy.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, Damon to play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. Downey, meanwhile, will play Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who initiated the processes that questioned the oppenheimer loyalty to the United States and that ended the status of the scientist within the administration.

To these three names must be added that of another Hollywood superstar: Emily Blunt, who was already confirmed in the role of Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, the wife of the protagonist, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Universal, the studio that will produce Nolan’s new film after the director’s break with his regular collaborator, Warner, is defining the movie as a “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the frenetic paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it“.

Nolan himself signed the script for this film which is based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and with which Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin won the Pulitzer Prize. ‘Oppenheimer’ will hit theaters in July 2023.