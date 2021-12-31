Rihanna welcomes 2022 in sexy lingerie

Rihanna welcomes 2022 in lingerie, the singer delighted her followers of social networks by sharing a series of photographs in which she shows her figure in underwear.

The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman appears in a sexy grape-colored outfit.

His lingerie brand has been praised for being inclusive in recruiting women of all sizes and colors for his fashion shows. Although a few hours ago he released a video in which he shows a little of these outfits, the material has almost three million views.

A few days ago, Rihanna was declared a national hero by the government of her country and was given the title of “excellent joust” as the country stopped having Queen Elizabeth II of England as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic. for the first time in history.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even prouder people, we present you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said the Prime Minister.

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is currently working on her next album.

JM